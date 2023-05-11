Beacon Hill Resident Takes Second Place in Bill of Rights Student Essay Contest

Adam Whitney, a 16-years-old sophomore at Boston Latin School and a lifelong resident of Beacon Hill, earned second place in the 2023 Bill of Rights student essay contest sponsored by the Massachusetts Federal District Court and the Massachusetts Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

On May 3, Whitney read his winning essay out loud before a group of federal judges and magistrates at an awards ceremony held at the Federal Courthouse on the Seaport (pictured).

His essay was on adding a new right to the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights, and it was entitled: “The Right to be Free from Disability Discrimination.”