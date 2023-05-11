Night Shift Beer Garden Returns to the Esplanade for Another Season

A popular seasonal attraction in the park, the Esplanade’s outdoor beer garden is again open for business.

Everett’s Night Shift Brewing, in partnership with the Esplanade Association, has brought back its Night Shift Beer Gardens, Esplanade (formerly Owl’s Nest) to a self-contained area in the park located between Berkeley and Clarendon streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access). Hours of operation are Wednesdays through Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Besides a rotating variety of Night Shift’s signature beers, including new and limited releases, the beer garden will also offer Hoot hard seltzer; Night Shift’s selection of house wines; and non-alcoholic beverages, such as Night Shift’s cold brew coffee, non-alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co., and Hoplark, as well as Spindrift Seltzers. A rotating lineup of food trucks will also be on site during operating hours.

This year marks the sixth season that Night Shift has operated a beer garden on the Esplanade. The brewery has also continually operated another beer garden in Allston’s Herter Park, now called Night Shift Beer Gardens, Allston.

Michael Oxton, co-founder of Night Shift Brewing, said, “We are more than thrilled to open our two beer gardens along the Charles River this year. Our fans often share that some of their favorite Boston memories are at our beer gardens. Being able to create such awesome experiences for people is why we started this brewery in the first place.”

Likewise, Samuel Englert, the Esplanade Association’s programs and partnerships manager, is also excited for the return of Night Shift’s beer garden to the Esplanade.

“The Esplanade Association is looking forward to another great season with the Night Shift Beer Garden on the Esplanade,” said Englert. “They are a popular attraction in the park and a great partner to the Esplanade Association. We look forward to seeing park visitors enjoy their amazing beverages while also taking part in our summer park programming like Community Day, River Fit, and GroundBeat concerts, all located nearby.”

Night Shift plans to expand the Esplanade beer garden’s hours of operation as the season progresses, and will provide the latest updates on Instagram @nightshiftbeergardens.