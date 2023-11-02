Newly Renovated Athletic Clubs Offers Prospective Members Even More Reasons To Join

The Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs has been faithfully serving the neighborhood for more than three decades since opening in 1989, and having just wrapped up a major renovation, the gym now offers members more reasons to join than ever before.

The refreshed facility, located on the second floor of 3 Hancock St., at the corner of Cambridge and Hancock streets, boasts a full selection of Matrix Fitness exercise equipment, all of which is brand new, state-of-the art, and top-of-the line. The gym also has qualified and certified personal trainers on staff for those seeking some guidance in their exercise regimens.

To spotlight the recent renovation, which was completed just before Labor Day, and is the first major overhaul of the space since 2013 (the gym is typically renovated about every 10 years), Beacon Hill Athletics Club will hold an Open House for active members and prospective new members on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature complimentary wine, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres for those in attendance.

According to a company spokesperson: “The transformation features a contemporary interior design and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs has spared no effort to create a welcoming and motivational environment, reflective of its dedication to fostering health and wellness within the local community. This major renovation exemplifies their unwavering dedication to continually elevate the fitness experience for its members, ensuring they have access to the latest advancements in health and fitness while preserving the community-oriented spirit that has defined the gym for over 30 years.” Since opening its flagship location at 3 Hancock St., Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs has expanded to a total of seven locations, including gyms throughout Boston, as well as in Brookline and Wellesley. For more information on Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs, visit beaconhillathleticclubs.com or contact [email protected].