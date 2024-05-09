Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Cruise on the Valiant (A Members Only Event!)

Join us for an exclusive BHCA Members Only reception aboard the luxurious Valiant! This is an opportunity to reconnect with your community and enjoy the stunning beauty of Boston Harbor! Step aboard the Valiant, the most opulent vessel of the Charles Riverboat Company, and experience its traditional salon area with light bites (drinks available for purchase). With its extended bow, the yacht offers an unparalleled view of Boston Harbor. The large canopy deck will provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. Light bites and non-hosted bar.

Book your tickets now for this special members event by visiting https://bhcivic.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/15961

Capacity is limited.

When: Thursday, June 6, 2024*

Dockage: Rowes Wharf Gate A (70 Rowes Wharf, in front of the Boston Harbor Hotel Rotunda)

Boarding Time: 5:45 pm (Please arrive no later than 5:30pm)

Cruise Time: 6:00-8:00 pm

*This event will be held rain or shine as the Valiant is covered and heated if need be. 21+

Did You Know?

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your membership donations allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and protect our historic neighborhood. As a member, your voice adds strength to our numbers and credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill residents and businesses. Join, renew, or donate today at bhcivic.org to support the work we do for you!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings & Events

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday May 6th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Architecture Committee Meeting – Monday May 13th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Board of Directors Meeting – Monday, May 13th, 7pm via Zoom

Annual Meeting of Members – Monday, May 20th, Somerset Club

Valiant Cruise (members only) – Thursday, June 6th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.