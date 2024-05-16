Neighborhood Roundup

Volunteers being sought for Beacon Hill Art Walk on Sunday, June 2

Be a part of a fun and unique event— meet your neighbors and the art community at the Beacon Hill Art Walk

You can help set up on Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; greet visitors at the start table throughout the afternoon; share our posts on your social media platforms; invite your friends, family, and coworkers; and donate to the nonprofit to support our engagement. Email [email protected] to volunteer and help make the Beacon Hill Art Walk a success.

Upcoming West End Branch Library offerings

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer Line Dance Classes for Older Adults on Saturdays through June 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Also, the West End Branch Library presents Alex Minasian Jazz Trio for an evening of jazz on Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 151 Cambridge St. Their musical selections will honor the legends of jazz music, including Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Upcoming Upstairs Downstairs events

Upstairs Downstairs at 69 Charles St. will be featured as a ribbon garden on the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s ‘Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill’ tour, which takes place on Thursday, May 16. Stop by to celebrate this milestone with Upstairs Downstairs and “some bubbles.”

The shop will also hold its Memorial Day Event on Monday, May 27. This ‘Sail into Summer Sale’ will offer special, in-store prices.

May at The Vilna

The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St. will offer ‘A Whiskey Tour of Israel’ (Yom HaAtzmaut) on Thursday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join The Vilna for an Israeli whiskey tasting with Josh Mann, an expert from Jews and Booze, a company that embraces community and puts the SIMCHA (happiness) in spirits.

Enjoy pours of nine different exclusive Israeli whiskies along with a fun and interactive tour of the whiskies, with information about each pour, distillery, and master distiller. Kosher charcuterie will accompany the tasting. Participants will be entered in a raffle to win a bottle of J&B “Kings of Kiddush” straight rye whiskey.

Admission for this event is $50 per person.

The Vilna will also offer ‘Yom HaAtzmaut with Bakey’ – an evening for young professionals – on Thursday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day and gather with the Vilna community, IPF Atid, and the Consulate General of Israel. Enjoy treats from Bakey, Israeli wines, music and more. Make new friends and strengthen your community with good food and great conversation. Yallah! Tickets are $18 each for this event.

Also, The Vilna will present the U.S. premiere of ‘The Dybbuk,’ a mystical Yiddish folk tale about love, family, displacement, and the restless Jewish soul performed by Arlekin Players Theater, from June 3-23. Previews take place from May 30 through June 2. Tickets range from $29 to $72 each.

The Vilna will offer ‘Havurah on the Hill: Dinner and a Night at the Theater’ on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Join The Vilna for a Friday night Shabbat experience for young professionals, where we bring you good food and great company on the fourth Shabbat of each month. Tickets are $18 to $36 each.

After a short service and Vegan BBQ Dinner from Rhythm & Wraps, you have the option to join us for the U.S. premiere of ‘The Dybbuk.’

For more information on The Vilna Shul’s programming, visit vilnashul.org.

WEBL’s ‘Mindfulness for Older Adults’ program continues

The West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer ‘Mindfulness for Older Adults’ on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The ongoing program includes: ‘Yoga Breathing for Relaxation’ on May 24: and ‘Loving Kindness and Gratitude’ on June 7.

Bob Linscott, MTS, Certified Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Teacher and Behavioral Health Manager for the city’s Age Strong Commission, will lead the program, which will help paripinnate learn to reduce stress and anxiety; enhance their attention and memory; improve their mood and sleep; and strengthens their cognition in aging.

To register for the program, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call the West End Branch Library at 617-523-3957.

Conversation with BPL President David Leonard May 20 at Copley BPL

Beacon Hill Village will host a Conversation with David Leonard, president of the Boston Public Library, on Monday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the first-floor Orientation Room of the McKim Building at the Central the Copley Branch of the BPL at 700 Boylston St. (Light refreshments will be served from 5:30-6 p.m., and the speaker will begin closer to 6 p.m.)

Leonard, whose background spans academia, the non-profit sector, and more than a decade of private IT consulting, was instrumental in helping the West End and Beacon Hill add affordable housing, pairing the Boston Public Library’s new, two-story West End Branch Library with 12 stories above containing 119 new apartments.

This event is free for all to attend, but attendance is capped at 51; register at https://beaconhill.helpfulvillage.com/events/490-conversations-w_david–leonard,-bpl-president/event_participations/new.

Nichols House Museum to offer May 25 tour focused on Rose Nichols’ career as a designer

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. will offer ‘Rose Standish Nichols: Garden Architect’ – a special tour focused on Rose Nichols’ career as a designer. A pioneering woman landscape architect – on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

Rose aimed for “harmonious discord” in her historically inspired gardens. She also authored three books of garden history, as well as numerous articles about landscapes and design. Explore the home Rose curated to be a museum, learn about her career, and experience her aesthetic sense.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information and to register.

West End Museum’s Boston Trivia Night returns May 30

The West End Museum’s next Boston Trivia Night takes place on Thursday, May 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum, located at 150 Staniford St. Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way).

Admission is $10 per person; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-ticket to reserve your spot.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).