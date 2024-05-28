Neighborhood Roundup

West End Museum Reopening and Other New Events

After being closed to the public for more than two years following a substantial flood, a newly renovated and reimagined West End Museum will formally reopen on Thursday, May 23.

​The first event in the new museum space will be its Boston Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-885625278047.

The museum will also welcome the public for ‘West End Stories: Scanning Party’ on Monday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. At this event, attendees can bring their items (i.e. ‘photos, letters, records, or objects that tell the story of the neighborhood before urban renewal, just after, or up through the present day’) for a scanning project to help augment the museum’s already extensive archives collection. Or instead, attendees can have the items scanned and bring the originals back home with them, along with new digitized copies, courtesy of the museum. R.S.V.P. for this free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-stories-scanning-party-tickets-902752225207?.

For more information on the West End Museum, and to contribute to the museum’s renovation costs, visit thewestendmuseum.org.

Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns Sunday, June 2

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take over the streets and alleys of the neighborhood on Sunday, June 2, from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine, on the neighborhood’s North Slope.

​The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into an impromptu art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with artwork while musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood and performing in various garden locations. Around 50 artists usually participate in this free event, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter.

​Visitors hoping to get the most out of the Art Walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets.

Volunteers being sought for Beacon Hill Art Walk on Sunday, June 2

Be a part of a fun and unique event— meet your neighbors and the art community at the Beacon Hill Art Walk

You can help set up on Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; greet visitors at the start table throughout the afternoon; share our posts on your social media platforms; invite your friends, family, and coworkers; and donate to the nonprofit to support our engagement. Email [email protected] to volunteer and help make the Beacon Hill Art Walk a success.

Upcoming West End Branch Library offerings

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer Line Dance Classes for Older Adults on Saturdays through June 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

​Also, the West End Branch Library presents Alex Minasian Jazz Trio for an evening of jazz on Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 151 Cambridge St. Their musical selections will honor the legends of jazz music, including Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Upcoming Upstairs Downstairs events

Upstairs Downstairs at 69 Charles St. will hold its Memorial Day Event on Monday, May 27. This ‘Sail into Summer Sale’ will offer special, in-store prices.

​West End Branch Library’s ‘Mindfulness for Older Adults’ program continues

The West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer ‘Mindfulness for Older Adults’ on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

​The ongoing program includes: ‘Yoga Breathing for Relaxation’ on May 24: and ‘Loving Kindness and Gratitude’ on June 7.

Bob Linscott, MTS, Certified Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Teacher and Behavioral Health Manager for the city’s Age Strong Commission, will lead the program, which will help paripinnate learn to reduce stress and anxiety; enhance their attention and memory; improve their mood and sleep; and strengthens their cognition in aging.

To register for the program, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call the West End Branch Library at 617-523-3957.

Nichols House Museum to offer May 25 tour focused on Rose Nichols’ career as a designer.

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. will offer ‘Rose Standish Nichols: Garden Architect’ – a special tour focused on Rose Nichols’ career as a designer. A pioneering woman landscape architect – on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

Rose aimed for “harmonious discord” in her historically inspired gardens. She also authored three books of garden history, as well as numerous articles about landscapes and design. Explore the home Rose curated to be a museum, learn about her career, and experience her aesthetic sense.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information and to register.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).