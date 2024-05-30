Police Blotter 05-30-2024

Larceny

Wednesday, May 22 – At approximately 3 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny at 138 Charles St. The store manager informed officers that a woman with a very distinct Irish accent entered the store on May 21 and stole an expensive jacket and a dress. The store manager provided video surveillance to the officers. The store manager also provided the officers descriptions of the other two females who accompanied the suspect in the larceny. Area detectives were further investigating this matter.

Breaking and Entering

Saturday, May 25 – At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Beacon Street for a reported breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victims, who stated they left their apartment for approximately 18 minutes to walk their dog, and when they returned, they could hear someone inside their residence. The victims stated that the suspect fled upon their arrival, and they observed a car speed off shortly afterwards. The entire apartment had been ransacked and multiple valuable items were stolen, the victims said. Area detectives were further investigating this matter.