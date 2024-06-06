Advent School welcomes Sean Harlow as new Director of Development

Advent School is thrilled to announce Sean Harlow as the School’s new Director of Development, effective May 2024.

“I’m excited to have Sean’s perspective on the team,” says Advent’s Head of School Nicole A. DuFauchard P’20. “He has dived into the Advent community at the recent Art Stroll and worked alongside outgoing director Washawn Jones for weeks to fully continue Washawn’s great work.”

Sean brings over two decades of experience in educational advancement to Advent, having served in leadership roles at prestigious institutions such as Harvard Law School, Rice University, St. John’s Prep, Washburn University School of Law, and Tabor Academy. Sean has fostered strong connections with alum, secured annual gifts, championed major and deferred gifts, and expertly managed volunteer programs throughout his career.

A distinguished academic, Sean holds a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law, a master’s degree from the University of Alabama, a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College, and a Thayer Academy graduate.

Sean is eager to connect with Beacon Hill and surrounding communities to understand how The Advent School complements the city’s legacy of being a global leader in education.

“Advent is a School with a mission and a team that I have long admired,” says Sean. “I look forward to working with Advent’s many champions – students, faculty, parents, guardians, alumni, and friends – to set the School up for success today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

The Advent School serves children in grades ECC (Early Childhood Center) through Sixth Grade from over 40 Boston-area neighborhoods.