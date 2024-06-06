Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings:

Board of Directors – Monday, June 10th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 17th, 5:30pm via Zoom

​

A team from Public Works repairs bricks at 79 Charles Street.

Upcoming BHCA Events:

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, June 7th, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 27th, 6-8pm

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.

Thank you, Public Works!

Thanks to Public Works for repairing this dangerous spot at 79 Charles Street. Thanks as well to Councilor Sharon Durkan and her office for staying on top of these repairs. Please remember to call 311 or use the 311 app to report missing bricks.

A Reminder about Public Trash Bins

Please remember all public trash bins are for small trash or recycling small items (newspapers or other recyclables), and that it is illegal ($1,000 fine) to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.