New Plans Announced for Bin 26 Retail Space

Special to Times

Many have been wondering what Babak Bina will be doing and what will happen to the space at 26 Charles St., which housed Bin 26 Enoteca for nearly 19 years.

Well, Babak will continue on reinventing the space with his new partners.

Famed Chef Jamie Bissonette and Babak’s existing partner Andrew Cartin – in JM Curley, Bogies Place and The Wig Shop, joined Babak a few months ago and they created a new hospitality group called BCB3.

BCB3 recently opened a trio of concepts in Downtown Crossing neighborhood – Somaek a Korean restaurant, Temple Records, a Japanese vinyl record bar and Sushi @ Temple Records a subterranean hip Sushi restaurant.

BCB3 will be creating a restaurant inspired by the rich culture and cuisine of the Basque region of Northeastern Spain called “Zurito”. The culinary tradition of the Basque Country draws its inspiration from a mixture of sea and mountain cultures of the Pyrenees and the Bay of Biscay.

Nader Asgari-Tari, Bin 26’s General Manager and wine director will also join the new team to open Zurito as its GM.