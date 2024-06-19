Boston Public Health Commission Promotes LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness During Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) launched a new campaign to reduce the impact of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign, led by BPHC’s Infectious Disease Bureau and in partnership with Boston Pride for the People, can be found in MBTA stations, buses, and various digital platforms, including social media and dating apps. The campaign’s website, safeissexyboston.com, also has information on medical providers and additional resources. The goal of the campaign is to normalize conversations about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), encourage people to get tested and treated, and reduce STIs in Boston.

“It is important to have these conversations and to stay educated in order to ensure the safety of ourselves and our loved ones,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our goal as a City is to provide equitable access to educational resources and healthcare services to all residents.”

“The rates of sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea, Chlamydia, syphilis, and HIV in Boston are among the highest in the state,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “This campaign is designed to decrease stigma and increase testing for everyone who is sexually active, including some members of the LGBTQ+ community who are disproportionately impacted.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime. People with certain risk factors should get tested at least once a year. Those who have multiple or anonymous partners should be tested more frequently. Testing-specific questions, such as how to get tested, who should get tested, and symptoms, should be discussed in detail with a medical provider. Find one near you at safeissexyboston.com.

“While HIV and STIs are not exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community, members of this community are disproportionately impacted because of heightened stigma and significantly less societal supports,” said Tegan Evans, Interim Bureau Director of the Infectious Disease Bureau of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are proud to partner with Boston Pride for the People on this campaign so that one day groups such as the LGBTQ+ community will no longer be marginalized or impacted.”

According to State data, the number of persons living with HIV infection in Massachusetts increased by 13% between 2012 to 2021. Compared to neighboring cities, Boston had the highest number of new HIV infection diagnosis from 2019-2021. Fewer than half of respondents said they received education on how to prevent HIV transmission and were taught how to talk to partners about using condoms.

In addition to this campaign, BPHC will be participating in the Pride Parade on June 8 and giving out free sexual health education materials. BPHC is also encouraging people to participate in national HIV testing day on June 27 by scheduling an appointment with a trusted provider. Find more Pride events at boston.gov/pride.