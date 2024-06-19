Summer in the City Series Returns to Boston Harbor Hotel

Special to Times

The vibrant pulse of Boston’s waterfront has made a return as the Boston Harbor Hotel kicks continues its 25th Annual Summer in the City series, through Aug. 29.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring back this cherished summer tradition. Each year, Summer in the City encapsulates the essence of New England’s magical summer nights,” Managing Director, Stephen Johnson said in a press release. “Our waterfront comes alive with music and laughter, creating an unparalleled experience for both locals and visitors.”

Tuesday through Friday nights, the waterfront will be alive with music from live bands performing on a floating barge stage. The Summer in the City music lineup boasts an electric mix, featuring Blues, Soul, Country, Rat Pack, Pop, R&B, and more. The widely popular and lively karaoke nights are also making a return, providing an exciting opportunity for people to showcase their singing talents.

Boston Harbor Hotel extends a special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Volvo, Saratoga Springs, MGS Group Real Estate, and Entertainment Specialists, and media partner, Boston Magazine.

Summer in the City runs through Aug. 29 on Tuesday to Friday nights, with bands performing nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, enjoy the harbor ambiance and drinks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sans live music. For more information visit https://www.bostonharborhotel.com/culinary/summer-in-the-city.