Neighborhood Roundup

Beacon Hill Networking Group’s Summer Mixer June 26

The Beacon Hill Networking Group will hold its Summer Mixer on Wednesday, June 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Owl’s Nest beer garden on the Charles River Esplanade (rain location: The Sevens Ale House at 77 Charles St.)

Meet group members at the event, and don’t forget to bring your business card. All are welcome. For more information, visit beaconhillnetwork.org.

Walking tours of Public Garden resume

The Friends of the Public Garden is once again offering free walking tours of the Public Garden every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. Attendees should meet by the Make Way for Ducklings statue in the park.

Upcoming West End Branch Library offerings

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer Line Dance Classes for Older Adults on Saturdays through June 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Also, the West End Branch Library presents Alex Minasian Jazz Trio for an evening of jazz on Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 151 Cambridge St. Their musical selections will honor the legends of jazz music, including Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Upcoming West End Museum events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7, presents ‘Speakeasies, Bootleggers, and Jazz: Prohibition and Boston’s West End’ on Sunday, June 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Experience the electrifying sounds and rebellious spirit of jazz that echoed through the underground clubs and speakeasies of Boston’s West End during the 1920s and ‘30s, as cool cat jazz musicians Justin Ouellet (violin) and Justin Piper (guitar) take the stage. Boston Globe Reporter and author Emily Sweeney will be on hand to shed light on the rise of speakeasies, the influence of organized crime, and the societal impacts of Herbert Hoover’s “noble experiment.”

Your admission includes a “Bees Knees,” one of the most popular cocktails of the era, courtesy The Tip Tap Room.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speakeasies-bootleggers-and-jazz-prohibition-and-bostons-west-end-tickets.

On Sunday, June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., the museum presents an Author Talk with Adam Nimoy.

At this time, Adam Nimoy, on his new memoir, ‘The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy,’ which explores the complicated relationship Adam shared with his father, the legendary West End-raised Star Trek actor, and the lessons it taught him on fatherhood and recovery.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-talk-with-adam-nimoy-tickets-911017627247.

June at The Vilna

The Vilna Shul, located at 18 Phillips St., presents ‘The Dybbuk,’ performed by Arlekin Players Theater, through June 23, times vary. Tickets cost $29-72 each.

Enjoy the U.S. premiere of ‘The Dybbuk,’ a mystical Yiddish folk tale about love, family, displacement, and the restless Jewish soul. This site-specific production resonates profoundly with the historic sanctuary of The Vilna Shul. There is a special talkback following the June 16 matinee.

On June 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Vilna Shul presents ‘Love Over Hate: Nurturing Relationships and Mental Health in the Face of Rising Antisemitism (for 20s/30s).’

From college campuses to the halls of Congress, from social media to daily life, the climate of antisemitism is more heated now than many have ever experienced. Join other interfaith and Jewish-by-choice couples in the community for a brunch conversation on antisemitism now, and learn new skills to support your mental health and strengthen your relationships.

On June 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Vilna offers ‘A Whiskey Tour of Israel.’ Tickets are $50 each.

This Israeli whiskey tasting with Josh Mann, an expert from Jews and Booze, will include pours of nine different exclusive Israeli whiskies, along with a fun and interactive tour of the whiskies, with information about each pour, distillery, and master distiller. Kosher charcuterie will accompany the tasting (vegan option available). Participants will also be entered in a raffle to win a bottle of J&B “Kings of Kiddush” straight rye whiskey.

On June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., The Vilna presents ‘Havurah on the Hill: Honorable Menschen.’ Tickets are $18 each.

This Friday night Shabbat experience for young professionals includes good food and great company on the fourth Shabbat of each month. After a short service and delicious dinner, enjoy the sweet sounds of Honorable Menschen, Boston’s premiere post-college co-ed a cappella group. End your week on a high note.

For more information on The Vilna’s programming, visit vilnashul.org.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).