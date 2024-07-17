Wu Announces Launch of ‘Dear Summer Vol. 2’ Mixtape

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment announced the release of “Dear Summer Vol. 2.” This annual mixtape features songs and mixes from artists and DJs in Greater Boston, highlighting the vibrancy of Boston’s communities. This collaboration aims to build awareness of local creative talent, connect residents and families across neighborhoods through music, and celebrate summer.

“Summer in Boston is a truly special time for our residents, families and communities across every neighborhood. We are proud and grateful that incredible talent calls Boston home, and that these amazing artists and creatives create space for community and culture building all year long,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are thrilled to launch Vol. 2 of the Dear Summer Mixtape that represents the very best of our creative community, featuring 17 of our best local musicians, mixed by six of our top DJs, and representing our city. As we continue to make our way through summer, we hope that this mixtape taps into the joy and community present throughout Boston’s communities”

“This tape is a reflection of the times and an opportunity to showcase local artists who have international talent, yet are often overlooked,” said John Borders IV, Co-Executive Producer and Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “By playing champion to artists from Boston, we are looking to amplify a homemade sound. No other municipality has done anything like this. We look forward to seeing this initiative grow, as Boston artists deserve international notoriety.”

Dear Summer Vol. 2 includes 17 curated tracks that represent various styles and genres, including Hip-Hop, R&B, Rock, Blues, Alternative, and Dance music.

Participating DJs include:

• Cammy V, DJ based in Medford

• Knszwrth, DJ based in Dorchester

• L’Duke, DJ based in Medford

• DJ Mez, DJ based in Roxbury

• DJ Prince, DJ based in Dorchester

• Guru Sanaal, DJ based in South End

“My goal as a DJ, Producer, and contributor to the music scene in Boston has always been to crack the door open for other artists and DJs and let light shine through. I hope that many of them can stay and thrive as creatives here in Boston and garner momentum for projects that they may have in the pipeline,” said Chimel “ReaL P” Idiokitas, Co-Exec. Producer & Curator of “Dear Summer Vol. 2” mixtape.

“I’m honored to be co-leading this project, and equally as honored to be able to add to the growing infrastructure for creatives throughout not only Boston, but also the neighboring cities and towns that help make our community so unique.”

Participating artists include:

• Amandi, R&B artist based in Roxbury

• CD Rose, R&B artist based in Jamaica Plain

• Clark D, Hip-Hop artist based in Mattapan

• Heyssis, R&B artist from Dorchester and Hyde Park

• Blue Light Bandits, Soul/Indie Rock in Worcester

• Julia Chisholm, Pop/R&B/Soul artist based in Brighton

• Leo the Kind, Hip-Hop/R&B artist based in Dorchester

• Najee Janey, Hip-Hop/Soul artist based in Roxbury

• Pat Loomis, Jazz artist based in South End

• Uche Malik, Afrobeats artist based in Hyde Park

• Nay $peaks, Hip-Hop artist based in Mattapan

• Caliph, Hip-Hop/Afrobeats artist based in New Bedford

• Fabiola Mendez, Latin Folk artist based in Quincy

• Jill McCracken, R&B/Pop artist from Medford

• Neemz, Hip-Hop/Alternative artist based in Medford

• Sança, R&B artist based in Weymouth

• Zola Simone, Indie Pop artist based in Cambridge/Medford

“Boston is a booming art city and the New England region as a whole is so slept on,” said DJ Knszwrth, based in Dorchester. “It’s fulfilling to have leadership that amplifies the reach of local talent and deepens their roots in a unique way. It’s my new favorite tradition; it’s an honor to be selected and to put on for your city.”

“One thing about Boston is we know how to come together and build as a community,” said Julia Chisholm, Pop/R&B/Soul artist based in Brighton. “This project exemplifies exactly that. It is more than just a mixtape, but a testament to the power of music and love. Music is and always will be, in my opinion, the most unifying energy. Every artist and every song that is featured on the project has their own unique story. And in those stories, is the essence of the city. You can literally feel it. I am proud and honored to be a part of such a beautiful piece of work. And I hope this music touches people’s hearts and souls and fills the summer with LOVE.” In addition to Mayor Wu,

“Dear Summer” also features appearances from the following 15 Bostonians who represent various neighborhoods, backgrounds and communities.

• Mayor Michelle Wu, City of Boston

• Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts & Culture, City of Boston

• Lauren Melendez, NBC Boston

• Michael Bivins, New Edition/BBD

• Jimmy Hills, Java With Jimmy

• Pamela Leins, Boston Education Fund

• Paris Alston, WGBH

• Jared Weiss, The Athletic

• Coach Beefy, Dorchester Eagles

• Danielle “Ms. Hot Sauce” Johnson, SPARK FM

• Devin Morris, The Teacher’s Lounge

• Jeneé Osterheldt, A Beautiful Resistance/The Boston Globe

• Brian Scalabrine, Boston Celtics

• Aliesha Porcena, Director of Small Business, City of Boston

• Robert “ROB” Eugene, HUE Boston

Chimel “ReaL P” Idiokitas serves as music curator and executive producer and John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston serves as an executive producer for the mixtape. Additional credits for the “Dear Summer” Vol. 2 mixtape include Marquis Neal as Lead Studio Engineer and Connis, a Hip-Hop producer based in Cambridge, as a producer.

The mixtape is available to stream on boston.gov/dearsummermixtape using Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Music.