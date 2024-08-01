MBTA Makes Significant Progress on Expedited Critical Track Work on Red Line

The MBTA announced the completion of critical track work on the Red Line during service suspensions between Alewife and Kendall/MIT the evening of July 12 and during the day July 15-26; from Alewife to JFK/UMass during the weekends of July 13-14 and July 27-28; and between Alewife and Park Street during the weekend of July 20-21 and evenings of July 15-26.

With unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished the following:

– Replaced 21,725 feet of rail

– Removed over 30,000 feet of scrap rail from within the tunnels

– Replaced approximately 1,700 feet of restraining rail

– Replaced 250 ties

– Resurfaced and tamped nearly 11,500 feet of track

– Replaced over 2,600 tie plates

– Replaced 21 primary floating concrete slabs and 25 secondary floating concrete slabs

– Replaced 50 WeeZee bonds

– Repaired or replaced 16 track bonds due to damage

– Removed and reinstalled approximately 4,500 feet of balancing cable by the Signal Department

– Replaced and fully tested approximately 55 individual track circuits

– Replaced and fully tested 10 track circuit loops

– Installed cable hanger assemblies in the northbound tunnel from Alewife to Harvard for nearly 13,000 feet

– Replaced approximately 5,000 feet of the roof of Alewife’s east headhouse

– Gauged about 2,000 feet of Red Line track, including curves and at crossovers, by the Maintenance of Way team

As a result of this work, the following speed restrictions have been removed:

– Speed Restriction 000019: Northbound between Central and Harvard

– Speed Restriction 000043: Northbound between Central and Harvard

– Speed Restriction 000044: Northbound between Central and Harvard

– Speed Restriction 000056: Southbound between Porter and Harvard

– Speed Restriction 000085: Southbound between Harvard and Central

– Speed Restriction 000037: Southbound between Harvard and Central

– Speed Restriction 000036: Southbound between Harvard and Central

– Speed Restriction 000013: Northbound between Kendall/MIT and Central

– Speed Restriction 000151: Northbound between Kendall/MIT and Central

Additional work to enhance the rider experience included:

– Removal of all signal assets in the shutdown area by signal personnel

– Tile repairs at Alewife by brick layers

– Sanding and repair of in-station benches by carpenters/laborers

– Stairway repairs including hand railing, concrete repairs, replacement of anti-slip treads, tile repairs, leveling and resetting, painting, and more

– Infrastructure repairs within the right-of-way area and bike rack repairs at Davis by ironworkers

– Annual tunnel inspections at Alewife by bridge inspectors

– Graffiti removal and painting of station walls, doors, standpipe valves, inspector booths, and trash receptacles by painters

– Replacement of damaged or graffiti-covered areas by sheet metal workers

– Production of new head house signs at Central and signage cleaning or replacement on fare vending machines, escalators, elevators, stairways, busways, and platforms by the Sign Shop

– Drain cleaning and pumping, including water removal from abandoned tunnels and from under the southbound platform at Harvard by plumbers/laborers

– Replacement of A/C units in various locations by HVAC crews

– Repairs to the Garfield Street pump room by machinists and electricians

– Water intrusion mitigation efforts at Porter, including installation of a water-diverting trough

– Security improvements within Red Line stations by the Security team

– Painting of the existing dry standpipe at Park Street for visual clarity

– Demolition of the old Kendall/MIT outbound head house and erection of steel for the new head house

– Signal bungalow upgrades between Alewife and Central

