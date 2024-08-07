Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Cumberlands congratulates newest graduates

Everyone at University of the Cumberlands wishes heartfelt congratulations to all graduates in the Class of 2024!

The following people from your area received a degree in Fall 2023 or Spring 2023, or are set to complete their degree in Summer 2024 (and were thus eligible to walk at Cumberlands’ commencement ceremonies):

Nimit Shaileshkumar Shah of Beacon Hill

Sairaj Sandeep Sawant of Boston of Beacon Hill

Just under 6,000 students make up this year’s graduating class. Approximately 170 graduates completed an associate degree, 1,250 finished a bachelor’s degree, 3,770 received a master’s degree, 270 completed an educational specialist degree, and 530 earned a doctoral degree. Graduates represented many different ages, ethnicities, backgrounds, and cultures, but they all now have one thing in common: they made it!

The graduating class represented 49 states in the U.S. and the territories of the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, as well as 18 countries around the world. Among undergraduate students, two-thirds grew up in Appalachian areas, just over half competed in university athletics, and the majority of graduates were involved in a combination of different music ensembles, campus ministries, clubs, and campus organizations.