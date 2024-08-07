Neighborhood Roundup

Liberty Hotel to hosts Summer Social events starting Aug. 8

The Liberty Hotel, located at 215 Charles St., will host Summer Social events every Thursday between Aug. 8 and Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

​These events will feature entertainment by DJ Skoolyad, food from CLINK., drinks and cocktails, and yard games.

​Admission is complimentary; visit https://libertyhotel.com/liberty-affairs/summer-social-thursdays/ for more information.

Mental Health Awareness Event coming Aug. 15 to Whole Foods

The Boston Police District A-1 (Downtown) Community Service Office is partnering with ALTO Alliance, the Department of Mental Health (DMH), and Whole Foods Market to host a mental health awareness event on Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beacon Hill Whole Foods Market, located at 181 Cambridge St. Refreshments will be provided by Whole Foods.

At this time, DMH representatives will be discussing available mental health resources, mental health, and the criminal justice system while distributing informational materials, and engaging in problem-solving discussions amongst public, private, and non-profit community partners.

No WECA meeting in August, returns next month

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will NOT meet in August. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest for the September meeting will be District A1 Boston Police Department Captain Sean Martin.

​All West End residents are welcome Masks are encouraged.

West End Museum’s events for August

Join The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, will offer ‘Faces & Places: LGBTQ+ History in the West End – A Walking Tour’ on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (kicking off at the museum).

This walking tour will take visitors through the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the West End, primarily around the North Slope neighborhood. From the late 19th century onward, this neighborhood was a hub for LGBTQ+ people in Boston, even when much of their history and activities flew under the radar. This area featured speakeasies, raids, Boston marriages, early publication of queer literature, famous gay bars, and AIDS epidemic protests. This tour will focus on the faces and places of the queer community in the West End and how they shifted over time.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faces-places-lgbtq-history-in-the-west-end-a-walking-tour-tickets-944203808007 for tickets and more information.

Also, the museum’s Boston Trivia Night returns on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to Causeway Restaurant and Bar.

Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the museum.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-944250928947 for tickets and more information.

Finally, ‘Theater in the West End & Ruth Roman Film Screening’ comes Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to the museum.

Come to the museum for a thrilling double act on all things theater and performance in the Old West End. Act One: A lecture on the theater, performance, and burlesque scene in the twentieth-century West End. Act Two: Sit back and enjoy a film screening of ‘Strangers on a Train’ (1951), starring West-End-raised Ruth Roman.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theater-in-the-west-end-ruth-roman-film-screening-tickets-944241129637 for tickets and more information.

​

Boston Ward 5 GOP to endorse Trump-Vance at Aug. 27 meeting

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will endorse the Presidential ticket of Trump-Vance during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).