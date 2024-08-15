Henry Lee Passes Away at 99

Special to the Times

Henry Lee, Founder and President Emeritus of Friends of the Public Garden, principal guardian and defender of green space in Beacon Hill and Back Bay passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024 at age of 99.

Henry Lee

The Friends of the Public Garden issued the following statement:

“As we reflect on his remarkable life, we remember Henry as a tireless advocate for our parks, from leading the fight against the massive Park Plaza development proposed in the seventies to working to restore the Common, Garden, and Mall when they were almost beyond saving. A civic leader committed to the greater good, he was also a champion of public spaces throughout Boston. Henry’s leadership, diplomacy, kindness, and dedication have left an indelible mark on our City, our organization, and all of our hearts. The foundation he laid for the Friends guides us daily in our mission to ensure that our parks are healthy and accessible to all.

Henry Lee’s legacy is forever woven into the history and future of Friends of the Public Garden. We will honor Henry’s memory by continuing the vital work he started, and we will ensure that his vision for our public spaces remains an enduring testament to his remarkable leadership.

May you rest peacefully, Henry Lee. Your impact on our organization and the three parks will always inspire us as we strive to uphold your vision for future generations to come.”