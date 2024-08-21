Fabled Antiques Celebrates Third Anniversary on Beacon Hill

Special to Times

Fabled Antiques is thrilled to announce its third anniversary in business!

Courtesy Photo

Fabled Antiques proprietor,

Rebecca Connolly Hackler, ready

to greet customers at the door of

the Charles Street shop.

To commemorate this milestone, Fabled Antiques is hosting a festive celebration filled with special sales, gift card giveaways and plenty of camaraderie from Aug. 22 through Labor Day. As an extra treat, refreshments will be served over Labor Day weekend for customers, friends, fellow businesses and newcomers alike to enjoy. All are welcome!

Since its establishment in August of 2021, Fabled Antiques has become a popular destination on Beacon Hill for those in search of antique furnishings, fine art, and unique timeless treasures from the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. The shop features five rooms filled with antiques, fine art, quality decorative accessories, vintage books, ephemera, and quirky finds.

In appreciation of its patrons, neighbors and friends, Fabled Antiques is offering an exciting anniversary sale. From now through Sept. 2, customers will have the opportunity to explore the shop’s antiques and vintage items at discounted prices—an ideal opportunity to acquire those perfect pieces. In addition, Fabled Antiques is hosting a drawing for a chance to win three $50 gift certificates. Anyone who visits the shop is welcome to enter the drawing, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Fabled Antiques’ proprietor, Rebecca Connolly Hackler, brings more than two decades of experience from her family’s flagship antique business, New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford, N.H. The combination of Fabled Antiques and New Hampshire Antique Co-op offers a unique experience: a large destination shop in the country and a boutique-style shop in a historic city setting. With her roots on Charles Street as an antique dealer in the 1990s, Rebecca is thrilled to continue in business on Beacon Hill.

“Charles Street has been a notable destination for antiques in Boston for more than 100 years. We’re honored to be part of this long-standing tradition,” Rebecca Connolly Hackler said in a press release. “We invite everyone not only to come to Fabled Antiques for this anniversary celebration, but also to explore the charm and rich history that Fabled Antiques and the other shops on Charles Street have to offer.”

The anniversary festivities will run from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Fabled Antiques is located at 93 Charles St., Boston. For more information about Fabled Antiques, follow @fabledantiques on Facebook and Instagram, or call the shop at 617-936-3008.