Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum seeking museum guides

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. is seeking museum guides.

Do you love talking with people about Beacon Hill history, women’s lives, and art? Join the Nichols House Museum team as a museum guide. Training provided. For more information, contact Camille at the Nichols House, [email protected].

West End Museum’s upcoming events

Join The West End Museum for Boston Trivia Night returns on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to Causeway Restaurant and Bar.

Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the museum.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-944250928947 for tickets and more information.

Also, ‘Theater in the West End & Ruth Roman Film Screening’ comes Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to the museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7.

Come to the museum for a thrilling double act on all things theater and performance in the Old West End. Act One: A lecture on the theater, performance, and burlesque scene in the twentieth-century West End. Act Two: Sit back and enjoy a film screening of ‘Strangers on a Train’ (1951), starring West-End-raised Ruth Roman.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theater-in-the-west-end-ruth-roman-film-screening-tickets-944241129637 for tickets and more information.

The museum’s Trivia Night returns on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Causeway Restaurant and Bar. Put your Boston history knowledge to the test. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-986773896287 for tickets and more information.

The museum will also host its West End Social on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. At this time, the museum is opening its doors exclusively for West End residents to enjoy an afternoon of community and connection. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors, explore the museum, and share in the vibrant spirit of our local community. Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to come and make new friends right in the heart of the West End.

R.S.V.P. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-social-tickets-993748818467.

The museum will also hold ‘The Beatles in Boston: A 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert’ on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to7 p.m.

Step back in time to relive a magical moment in music history as the museum celebrates The Beatles’ legendary performance at Boston Garden 60 years ago.

Experience the excitement of The Beatles’ original set as Studio Two, one of the most revered Beatles tribute bands, takes the stage. After the concert, get a taste of what it was like to be in the midst of Beatlemania as Studio Two brings a unique twist to the evening by recreating a 1964 Beatles press conference. This interactive segment will allow the audience to engage directly with the band members, who will field questions in character as the Fab Four.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-beatles-in-boston-a-60th-anniversary-tribute-concert-tickets to purchase tickets or for more information.

West End Museum holding Art Competition and Art Show

Join us for the West End Museum’s inaugural Summer Art Competition, a celebration of creativity inspired by the vibrant West End neighborhood. Artists of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate by submitting their original artwork. Please only submit one work.

The theme of this summer’s art competition is: ‘The West End Through My Eyes.’ Your work should address the question: What does the West End mean to you? While you may approach this question in any way that you wish, some topics to consider could include: the West End’s history; how the neighborhood has changed over time; urban landscapes; and sense of community.

Entries will be judged by a jury of community members, with a West End themed prize awarded to the top three submissions. All submitted artworks will also be featured in a special exhibition at the West End Museum, in our new temporary exhibition gallery, allowing museum visitors to see different personal interpretations of the neighborhood.

All submission are due by Sept. 7 Find more information using this link: https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/summer-art-competition/.

Not interested in submitting a work? No worries! You can still join us for the West End Art Show on Sept. 14. Come to the museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7. to see all the entries to the Summer Art Competition hung in the WEM’s new temporary exhibition room. Entries will be judged by a jury of community members, with a West End themed prize awarded to the top three submissions. Winners will be announced around 5 p.m.

Tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-art-show-tickets-978337793677

No WECA meeting in August, returns next month

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will NOT meet in August. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest for the September meeting will be District A1 Boston Police Department Captain Sean Martin.

All West End residents are welcome Masks are encouraged.

Liberty Hotel to hosts Summer 0Social events until Sept. 5

The Liberty Hotel, located at 215 Charles St., will host Summer Social events every Thursday until Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

These events will feature entertainment by DJ Skoolyad, food from CLINK., drinks and cocktails, and yard games.

Admission is complimentary; visit https://libertyhotel.com/liberty-affairs/summer-social-thursdays/ for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).