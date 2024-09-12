Free Backyard Bash set to return Sept. 17 to the Common

The third annual Backyard Bash returns on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Parkman Bandstand the Boston Common.

​The event, presented by the Friends of the Public Garden in partnership with Boston Chamber of Commerce’s City Awake, and LITE it Up!, a local LED themed outdoor nightlife company, is free and open to the public. It will include live DJ, A Tribe Called Funk; lawn games; and frozen treats, capping off the two-day Fierce Urgency of Now (F.U.N.) Festival, presented by City Awake – the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals platform.

​“This event is a wonderful opportunity to gather at Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common for an afternoon of inspiration, connection, and delightfully fun lawn games,” said Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden, which cares for and maintains the Boston Common, as well as the Public Garden and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. “This exciting occasion isn’t simply a Backyard celebration; it’s a celebration of our diverse community in a greenspace that is welcoming and accessible to all.”

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/backyard-bash-tickets-1004807595567 to reserve your spot at the Backyard Bash.