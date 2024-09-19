Beacon Hill Village to Host Aging at Home Resource Fair for Older Adults in October

Special to the Times

Beacon Hill Village, a membership organization that supports older adults to age at home in Boston, is hosting its first annual Aging at Home Resource Fair on Wednesday October 9th, from 3:00p to 5:00p at Suffolk University in the Keches Room of Sargent Hall located at 110 Tremont St. The Fair will be free and open to the public. This Fair is made possible through the generous support of Event Co-Sponsors Always Best Care Senior Services, BAYADA Home Health Care, and My Personal Home Health Care LLC.

The Fair will include vendors and partner organizations representing the areas of home care, health & wellness, care management, home modifications, decluttering, lifelong learning, health insurance counseling, technology, and volunteer services.

“The goal of the Resource Fair is to make information and resources accessible and available to older adults in Boston who wish to remain at home as they age. Navigating the journey of aging can be overwhelming and confusing. Providing information in a single place for older adults is one way to help them anticipate the programs and services they may want or need down the road,” said Beacon Hill Village Executive Director Melissa Interess.

According to Interess, the purpose of the Aging at Home Resource Fair also aligns with the organizational goals of Sponsor agencies. “At BAYADA, we’re on a mission to help people have a safe home life with comfort, independence, and dignity. Participating in the Resource Fair fits directly into our goals as an organization, bringing resources to the communities we serve so they are prepared to age how and where they want to,” said Kirsten Kilburn, Director at BAYADA.

Laurie Gaines, Director of Care Coordination at Always Best Care Senior Services, shared “Aging at home is a wish we often hear from older adults. We are so appreciative for the opportunity to collaborate with Beacon Hill Village to help support this wish.”

“We are excited to sponsor this event because it aligns with our mission to support community well-being and to build valuable relationships,” added Shekeria Beale, Director of My Personal Home Health Care LLC.

Event Supporters include: Rogerson Communities, FriendshipWorks, Prime Core Fitness, Transitions & Liquidation Services, HouseWorks, and Seniors Helping Seniors. Other participating partners: Age Strong Commission, Boston Senior Home Care/Boston Elder Info, SHINE, MIT AgeLab, Cindy Sullivan Fitness, Tech Help Boston, and Beacon Hill Seminars.

To register for the Resource Fair, call the Beacon Hill Village office at 617-723-9713 or visit the website at beaconhillvillage.org/events/727/.

Beacon Hill Village (BHV) has been redefining aging in downtown Boston for two decades. BHV is dedicated to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive community that empowers older adults to continue to live in their own homes with dignity, fulfillment, and peace of mind. Their mission is to provide information, services, social opportunities, fitness, and educational activities that serve to connect, engage, and support members across Boston.