Massport to Host Emergency Exercise at Logan Airport

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), alongside several mutual aid partners, will hold an emergency response exercise on Friday, September 20th at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For the surrounding communities, please be aware that there will be emergency vehicles from various agencies in the vicinity.

This exercise is required every three years by the FAA to test the coordination, communication and response in the event of a major incident at BOS. A number of mutual aid partners will be taking part in the exercise alongside Massport Fire Rescue, including the Boston Fire Department, Boston EMS, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S Coast Guard.

The airport will remain open throughout the exercise.