TSA Publishes Regulation that Provides Flexibility to Enforce REAL ID Requirements

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would provide federal agencies with necessary flexibility to begin enforcement of the REAL ID regulations on the May 7, 2025, deadline in a manner that takes into account security, operational risk and public impact.

This proposed rule seeks to ensure that federal agencies, including TSA, are well positioned to begin enforcing REAL ID requirements on May 7, 2025. The proposed rule does not extend the REAL ID deadline. Instead, it would allow TSA to consider a phased enforcement approach to REAL ID implementation. Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints.

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.” The REAL ID Act, which was enacted following the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation, established minimum security standards for state-issued drivers’ licenses and identification cards for the purpose of boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing certain federal facilities, and entering nuclear power plants. Identity verification is foundational to security. Enforcement of the REAL ID Act and regulations enhances TSA’s ability to accurately verify a traveler’s identity document.