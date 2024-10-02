Charles Street Goes Pink for the Ellie Fund

Over twenty Charles Street Businesses are preparing to turn the business neighborhood storefronts pink this October. From October 10 to 12, participating businesses will join forces for a three-day fundraising and awareness extravaganza filled with enticing promotions, exciting giveaways, and unique experiences.

Ellie Fund is the beneficiary of this initiative. The non-profit provides free services and support to Massachusetts residents undergoing breast cancer treatments, so they can focus on healing and being with their families. Through these efforts, Beacon Hill businesses aim to raise awareness and generate crucial funds for this vital organization.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support such a worthy cause,” says Jennifer Hill, owner of Blackstone. “As a Beacon Hill business, we believe in giving back to our community and making a positive impact. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and make a difference.”

Throughout the three days, locals and visitors can expect a shopping bonanza with special offers and discounts offered by participating businesses and there’s something for everyone. The event(s) give our independent shops have a chance to collectively shine.

“We invite everyone to join us in turning Charles Street pink and are proud to be the first Boston Business neighborhood to go pink for Ellie,” says Nina Castellion, Manager.