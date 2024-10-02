Construction Update

The Construction Look-Ahead through October 12 for the North Washington Street Bridge is as follows:

Travel Advisory

Saturday, September 28 – Starting at 9 p.m., traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the installation of the last tub girders at the south abutment. Traffic is anticipated to be restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.

Scheduled Work

• Tub girder steel installation

• Architectural trellis welding, painting, and electrical install

• City Square median construction

• Steel touch-up painting

• Marine fender installation

Work Hours

• Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travel Tips

For everyone using the east sidewalk of the new bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, the following TD Garden events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• EVENTS: October 3, at 7 p.m., October 4, at 7:30 p.m., October 5, at 7 p.m., October 6, at 7 p.m., October 7, at 7:30 p.m., and October 11, at 7 p.m.

