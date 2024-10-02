Torit Students to Appear in Documentary Series

Special to Times

Torit Montessori School students were filmed for a documentary series to be broadcast in U.S. and Asia featuring scientist Ben Novak of Revive & Restore, an organization that provides funds to researcher partners worldwide to develop new tools for species restoration.

Photo Courtesy of Torit Montessori School

Scientist Ben Novak Novak displays rare Passenger Pigeon feather specimens.

The third- through sixth-grade students listened to a lecture about DNA, gene editing, conservation, and how those different strands have been brought together through Novak’s work with Revive & Restore. Its mission is to enhance biodiversity and restore ecosystems through the genetic rescue of endangered and extinct species.

Revive & Restore is the leading wildlife conservation organization promoting the incorporation of biotechnologies into standard conservation practice.

Novak shared his passion and struggles to bring back the Passenger Pigeon with the Torit students, who ranged in age from 8 to 12 years old.

They heard a dramatic story, since the pigeon was once one of the most abundant creatures in the world and died out a little over a century ago because of human carelessness. Novak shared what it means to bring back an animal that is extinct, why that is important, and how it could be accomplished.

Students listened to Novak describe his work, and they asked questions about reviving long-lost species, the science of de-extinction, and the risks and benefits of this kind of scientific pursuit.

Having grown up with films like ‘Jurassic Park,’ the students speculated about challenges like extracting viable DNA, the complexity of gene editing, and the pros and cons of the project.

David Liebmann, head of school, noted, “Torit students often take advantage of experiential learning opportunities, and with the school’s easy access to world-class academic and private sector research facilities, they impress working scientists with their curiosity, knowledge, and maturity.”

Torit was approached by the producer of the series, Kaila Lee, who had heard about the school’s innovative program and was intrigued by the kinds of students it attracted. The film crew was visiting Harvard after their stop at Torit before flying to the West Coast and Stanford University.

“We’ll use footage with Torit students to begin the documentary and frame the critical questions,” the producer, Lee shared.

Torit Montessori School is an infant through sixth-grade independent school on Beacon Hill. Its mission is to educate bright and capable students in the spirit of Dr. Maria Montessori’s groundbreaking methods, allowing students to explore materials, ideas, and applications at their own pace, with guidance, direction, and encouragement from teachers.

To learn more about Torit, visit www.toritschool.org.