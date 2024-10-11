News Raising a Toast to Odette Berry by Beacon Hill Times Staff • October 11, 2024 • 0 Comments Photo Courtesy of Cassie GurnonBeacon Hillers gathered to remember and celebrate Odette Berry, the chef and longtime owner of the erstwhile neighborhood restaurant, Another Season (previously located on Mt. Vernon Street, where 1928 Beacon Hill now operates), as well as the author of several cookbooks. Pictured at the gathering are Jim Bordewick and Martha McNamara; Jack and Cassie Gurnon; and Joe and Diana Govern. The group’s appetizers included recipes from Odette’s cookbooks, while the special guest for the gathering was her cookbook, ‘Another Season.’ Odette, who moved back to her native England years ago, died on Aug. 31.