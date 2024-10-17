Applications now open for Boston School Committee

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that applications for a four-year term on the Boston School Committee are now being accepted by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The Nominating Panel is a thirteen-member body composed of Boston Public Schools (BPS) parents, educators, school leaders and representatives of the business and higher education communities. The selected member’s term will begin on January 6, 2025 and expire on January 1, 2029. Applications to fill the upcoming vacancy are due Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Interviews for selected candidates will be held on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22, 2024 in the late afternoon or early evening. Candidates must be Boston residents and should expect that service on the School Committee involves a significant time commitment to connect with school departments and leaders and prepare for and attend biweekly meetings that run into late hours in the evening.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public School. The School Committee is responsible for:

• Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

• Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;

• Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

• Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the Mayor. The Mayor appoints members from a list of candidates recommended by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The School Committee also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcast on Boston City TV.

Please direct all questions and submit completed applications to [email protected] or to Boston City Hall, Mayor’s Office, 5th floor, Boston, MA 02201. You can learn more about the Boston School Committee online.

Applications will be available in English, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.