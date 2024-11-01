News Briefs

Enrollment Now Open for Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities announced that the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) enrollment period for the 2024-2025 winter heating season will open on October 1. This critical program provides financial relief to eligible households to help them pay their winter heating bills, ensuring they can keep their homes safe and warm during the colder months.

HEAP is a free, statewide resource that assists eligible renters and homeowners by paying a portion of their winter heating bills directly to their heating companies. Starting Oct.1, homeowners and renters can apply online or through local administering agencies across the state. The assistance period runs from Nov. 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025. HEAP offers grants that do not need to be repaid; however, households must meet specific eligibility requirements to qualify.

“No resident should have to worry about heating their home during the winter,” said Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus. “With high costs continuing to strain household finances, the Home Energy Assistance Program is more critical than ever. We urge anyone in need of heating assistance to explore their eligibility by applying online or visiting the nearest administering agency. Please share this valuable information with loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this support during the colder months.”

Eligibility is determined by several factors, including household size and the combined gross annual income of residents 18 and older. Qualifying households, including those with the cost of heat included in the rent, can receive assistance for all heating sources, including oil, electricity, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood and coal. Households do not need to be on public assistance or have unpaid heating bills to qualify. For more information find your local HEAP agency.