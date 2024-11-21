City to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on North Station Gateway Project

By Times staff

The city’s Planning Department will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, to discuss the North Station Gateway Project, which would replace three existing buildings with a 40-story mixed-use building, including residential, hotel, and retail components. Proposed for 251 Causeway St. by Newton-based The RMR Group, the project would span 560,000 square feet of Gross Floor Area (GFA) and stand approximately 447 feet tall. It would comprise approximately 300 hotel rooms, approximately 420 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and amenity space, as well as a rooftop mechanical penthouse and approximately 150 parking spaces across two levels of below-grade parking.

The proposed project would replace three largely vacant, existing buildings – two office buildings, Keany Square Building at 251 Causeway St, and the Thomas Butler Metals and Paper Stock Company Building at 100 North Washington St., respectively, as well as a small apartment building, the John McGraw Building at 126 North Washington St. None of the building are designated as landmarks per the state, the National Register of Historic Places, or the Boston Landmarks Commission, and all three have been significantly altered since their original construction, according to the project team. Register for this Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3AcVcTj