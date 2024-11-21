Harry Potter-themed Halloween Celebration on Primus Ave Carries on in Memory of Event Organizer

By Dan Murphy

Courtesy of Kiera Fredericksen

Brian Sullivan and Kiera Fredericksen are seen on Diagon Alley on

Oct. 31, 2022, during the first annual Halloween celebration on Primus

Avenue.

While Primus Avenue was transformed into Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter series again this Halloween for the third consecutive year, Brian Sullivan was notably absent, but his memory still enveloped the event he helped create. Sullivan, who died on July 2 at age 45, and his wife, Kiera Fredericksen, were among 12 residents from Primus Ave who three years ago, first reimagined the cobblestone alleyway as the ‘wizarding’ alley and marketplace in London as described by British author J. K. Rowling. in her seven Harry Potter fantasy novels to date. Residents had previously noted the similarities between Primus Ave and the fictional Diagon Alley, but the two places didn’t officially overlap until Oct. 31, 2022. For that Halloween (and both subsequent ones), Primus Avenue gave way to Gringotts Bank, The Owl Emporium, Leaky Cauldron, Olivander’s Wand Shop, Borgin and Burkes, and Knockturn Alley, among other fictional locales from the Harry Potter universe. In the corner of the courtyard, candy was distributed to trick-or-treaters from four tables shrouded by tents – each representing one of the four houses from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. During the first two hours of the inaugural event in 2022, organizers distributed 960 glow wands to young trick-or-treaters, Sullivan told this reporter prior to the second event, and he estimated then that probably 5,000 guests in all visited Primus Ave. over the course of that Halloween.

Drew Cameron, a former Primus Ave resident who relocated to Seattle for work earlier this year, even flew back for the event last month to set up Gringotts Bank as part of Diagon Alley, just as he had for the previous two years. Cameron noted that in addition to the current Primus Ave residents themselves, a “cohort of Primus Ave ‘alumni’” still feel connected to the community, largely because of Brian’s internal knack for bringing people together. “Brian had a special gift for sparking an idea and then pulling everyone in to help shape the vision and bring it to life,” Cameron wrote in an email. “For Halloween, I think that Brian recognized how unique the Primus Ave courtyard was and how well suited it was to a Halloween event. Then, I think he chose a theme that kids in the neighborhood would like, which could also get the most volunteers involved.”

The Diagon Alley theme works so well in the space “because there were so many ways people could participate: we could have a bank which gives out chocolate coins, and a wand shop that gives out glowstick ‘wands,’ and the Olwery which has letters to post, and a fortune teller who can tell your future, plus tons of creative props,” said Cameron. Moreover, Cameron added, “To Brian, the most important part of Diagon Alley was just bringing everyone together, building community, and celebrating. And he helped keep us motivated through charm, chitchat, and occasional bribes in the form of sourdough bread and smoked salmon.” Martin Samuels, a Cambridge resident who lived with Brian for five years as grad school students, has been a guest each year at the event, as well as a participant in the planning process led by Fredericksen. On Halloween, Samuels noted that children and adults seem equally excited to get inside Diagon Alley .

“It’s an immersive experience…like a Disney attraction,” said Samuels, adding that Diagon Alley also reflected Brian’s deep affection for children as he wanted to create what Samuels describes as a “space for all children to have a fun time.” Diagon Alley was also another example of how people just gravitated towards Brian, according to Samuels. “It was amazing how Brian brought everyone together, and he made people who were strangers up until then feel like lifelong friends,” said Samuels. “People were drawn towards him and wanted to collaborate with him, and that was true in every aspect of his life – he just drew people towards him.” Primus Ave residents Rick and Brenda Foster described Brian, who had lived there since 2012, as a “combination of Ambassador and Welcoming Committee” for neighbors and visitors alike, especially at events like Halloween on Diagon Alley.

“It did not matter to Brian if you lived there or not, all were welcome,” the Fosters wrote in an email. “Sometimes a big city can feel very impersonal, but I don’t think Brian accepted that notion, and his absence has been felt deeply.” Matthew Gula and his wife, Georgette Baxter, are former Primus Ave residents who recently relocated to Scituate. They helped stage the event for its first two years, and while they weren’t on hand for Halloween itself this year, they both participated in the planning process. “Beacon Hill is such a special place on Halloween,” said Gula. “People in the neighborhood really embrace the holiday and people come from all around [to celebrate it here].” Gula also noted: “Beacon Hill already has that village-within-a-city feeling, and the neighborhood has such camaraderie.” And for Brian, Halloween on Primus Ave was a prime opportunity to foster this sense of community. “He wanted people to know their neighbors…and to relish in a sense of community,” said Gula. “[Halloween] really pulled the community of Primus Ave together and, as a consequence, really pulled the neighborhood together. It was well loved by the community, and I know Brian loved that.” Keeping this tradition going now seems like a most fitting way to honor Brian. “Brian was at the core of it all,” added Gula, “and we thought continuing the tradition of the Harry-Potter-Diagon Alley-Halloween event was a key way to celebrate his legacy as a person we all loved.”