Guest Op-Ed: All I want for Christmas is Scooters Off Our Sidewalks

By Sharon Durkan

This holiday season, as shoppers fill our streets and families visit our iconic neighborhoods, my greatest wish is that everyone has a safe and welcoming experience, but too often I hear about reckless scooters and mopeds overwhelming our streets. In District 8 and beyond, we have heard the familiar story that residents are dodging unregistered vehicles on sidewalks, cyclists are squeezed out of bike lanes, and pedestrians cross in fear.

These dangers aren’t just inconvenient, it’s a situation that’s waiting to escalate. That’s why, as chair of the City Council’s Committee on Planning, Development, and Transportation, I convened a hearing earlier this year to address the urgent need for stronger rules and enforcement for micromobility devices like scooters, mopeds, and e-bikes.

The testimonies we heard from residents were sobering. Families described mopeds speeding on sidewalks, weaving through oncoming traffic, and ignoring pedestrians in crosswalks. Others pointed out the lack of clarity about enforcement—unsure when enforcement could occur in specific situations. One resident from Beacon Hill noted that while recent crackdowns have reduced some reckless behavior, the issue persists because offenders assume their actions will go unpunished.

It’s clear we need a multi-faceted approach to reclaim our streets and sidewalks. One that requires a lot of partnership between the City of Boston Transportation Department, the Boston Police Department, residents, app-based delivery companies, and state lawmakers. Boston has made strides in expanding micromobility options, but as we introduce new modes of transportation, we must also ensure they can coexist safely with pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Here’s how we can do it:

Hold Delivery

Platforms Accountable

Many of the scooters and mopeds creating chaos belong to delivery drivers for platforms like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. At our hearing, we discussed the importance of holding these companies accountable. We must demand that companies ensure that their delivery drivers are registered, have valid licenses and insurance, and monitor their compliance with traffic laws.

Our office has already been proactive on these matters. We’ve met directly with UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash to urge them to adopt stronger training programs that acknowledge the “Rules of The Road” and enforce guidelines that demand, and incentivize safety among their drivers. These conversations are an important step toward holding these platforms accountable, but we still have a lot of work to do!

Enforce Traffic Laws Aggressively

Our hearing reinforced the need for stronger enforcement. Residents repeatedly cited reckless moped drivers as a major hazard, yet many operators seem undeterred by existing laws. Boston Police must have the tools, and the mandate, to confiscate unregistered vehicles, and crack down on violations like driving on sidewalks or blowing through red lights.

And I’m not asking the Police Department to chase scooters or mopeds, this may be unsafe for the operator and nearby pedestrians and the law enforcement themselves, but we need automated enforcement mechanisms, such as cameras that detect speeding and red-light running, which would require coordinated action between the State and City governments. Cities across the U.S. have used these tools to great effect, reducing dangerous behaviors without overburdening police.

The Boston Police Department has worked with the Boston Transportation Department, and in partnership with my office to remove the most dangerous users from the road, impounding unlicensed scooters in violation of the law recently. These measures, while impactful, must be part of a broader, more sustained approach.

Create a Culture of Safety

Education and incentives can and should complement enforcement. Drivers should complete safety training courses and understand the consequences of reckless behavior. Educational materials (available in multiple languages) should be widely distributed. At the same time, delivery platforms can incentivize safe driving by rewarding drivers with clean records and creating metrics to measure driving performance. Given the location based platform, they know which drivers skirt laws, speed and drive dangerously. We need to change the intensive system here to promote responsible behavior to improve public safety.

Engage and Empower Residents

Our neighborhoods are filled with vigilant residents who care deeply about their and their neighbors’ safety. If you don’t believe me, check out the 3-1-1 website! We should continue to encourage residents to document and share incidents on 3-1-1 and this data should directly inform enforcement locations. While some of this is already taking place, as a City we should do a better job communicating with residents that their feedback is utilized, creating true partnership for the safety of our streets. There have already been some wins in this department, but we need to continue to center the feedback of resident reporting.

Build Streets That Work for Everyone

The broader issue of micromobility safety is intertwined with Boston’s transportation infrastructure. Making sure that drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are out of conflict by providing dedicated space for all road users, will reduce conflicts. Physical traffic-calming measures, like bollards or cast concrete barriers, or raised rumble strips and speed humps, can prevent reckless driving.

I also want to recognize and celebrate the efforts already underway by the City of Boston Transportation Department (BTD). They’ve taken significant steps to enhance safety as more residents and visitors embrace two-wheeled transportation as a green, congestion reducing solution, and are working towards realizing Vision Zero.

Realize Vision Zero

Boston’s commitment to “Vision Zero”, eliminating fatal and serious traffic crashes by 2030, demands that we take swift and decisive action. This is about creating a city where every mode of transportation can coexist safely. The testimonies and emails we have received have underscored that residents want action, period.

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want safe streets for all

Paths where no one fears to fall

Let this dream come true

All I want this season is peace for you

Happy holidays to all!

Sharon Durkan is Boston City Councilor for District 8, including the West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway and Mission Hill, and is Chair of the Council’s Committee on Planning, Development and Transportation