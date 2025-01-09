Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Notice Of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on January 16 at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 919 8214 2424. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Violation Review Hearing

APP # 25.0525 BH 77 Charles Street

Applicant: P. Hickox; Hickox Williams Architects.

Proposed Work: Alteration of sign and Ratification of VIO.24.0896; Unapproved alterations of storefront.

II. Design Review Hearing

APP # 25.0497 BH 7 Louisburg Square

Applicant: A. Sassaroli; Steven Harris Architects

Proposed Work: Relocate mail slot at the front door from side panel to door leaf. Repair masonry door surround and stain masonry surround to match existing lintels and sills.

APP # 25.0526 BH 55-57 Brimmer Street

Applicant: Tracy Bradley; Park Street School

Proposed Work: Install a rolling hoist beam, three security cameras, and one doorbell for carriage house project.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no Further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 25.0527 BH 81 Phillips Street: Replace non-historic front door in kind.

APP # 25.0516 BH 86 Beacon Street: Remove an existing skylight over an elevator shaft in order to replace the elevator hydraulic piston assembly and replace the skylight with a new copper and glass unit to match existing.

APP # 25.0495 BH 90 Beacon Street: Replace five total sash sets and one double door set, all of which are not historic. Fourth floor: one door set, two “bowed” sash sets. Third floor: one sash set and two “bowed” sash sets. Fabricate new bowed sash sets in four openings keeping the original jambs, wood sills and brick moldings. The new sash sets will be mahogany, mortise & tenon, true divided light, glazed at the exterior, use clear glass, double hung and be painted semi-gloss black at the exterior. The new door set will swing out as currently exists, mahogany, true divided lights, use oil rubbed bronze or black in color hinges as the knuckles are visible from the exterior. New cremone bolts & hardware will be installed at the interior. None of the new windows will have low-e glass.

APP # 25.0524 BH 29 Branch Street: Replace two non-historic casement sets at the side elevation of the Carriage House on Branch Street. One casement is a 6 by 6 “swing out”. One is a 8 by 8 “swing out”. The replacement casements will be 6 by 6 and 8 by 8 “swing out”. Mahogany, mortise & tenon, true divided lite & be painted semi-gloss black at the exterior. New casements will be using clear, non-low e glass.

APP # 25.0506 BH 107 Chestnut Street: Restore a 4 lite cast iron window at the rear elevation. Remove all broken glass & replace this broken glass with 1/4” clear glass. Reglaze all glass openings & paint in the existing color: Essex Green.

Front elevation three leaded glass window openings: HWD will fabricate & install three mahogany one lite wood storm windows at the exterior. The existing leaded glass panels are “swing in” casements. The new mahogany wood storms will have a thin style on all four sides as not to obscure any leaded glass. Painted Essex Green in kind. Front elevation small one lite casements: Remove existing broken cast iron hinges & replace with solid brass in black finish: 3 1/2” x 3 1/2” square mortise hinges. Replace 1-2 rotted bottom sash rails with new mahogany & painted in kind:

Essex Green.

APP # 25.0490 BH 4 Derne Street: Secure all guardrail connections by adding a new structure of galvanized bolts, secure all brackets support connections, hand scrape, repaint in kind.

APP # 25.0504 BH 9 Hancock Street: Replace three total non-historic, 6 over 1, windows at the 5th floor front elevation at 9 Hancock Street. The existing windows are non operational & have considerable rot. The new 6 over 1 sash sets would be fabricated from all wood mortise & tenon. True divided light at top 6 lite sash, double hung and painted semi gloss black, the exterior to match the existing exterior color. The existing aluminum storm windows will be removed. The existing jambs, brick moldings and wood sills to remain.

IV. Ratification of December 19, 2024 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 8:00 PM