Councilor Flynn Files Hearing Orders on Boston 2024 Crime Stats and Boston Crime Lab

Special to the Times

At this year’s first City Council Meeting, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn filed a hearing to discuss the Boston 2024 end-of-year crime statistics report and examine trends across the City, while also refiling a hearing order to discuss the resources and status of the Boston Crime Lab.

According to the 2024 year-end crime statistics report released by the Boston Police Department, Part 1 crime increased by 1% from 2023 to 2024, firearm-related arrests stayed the same at 436 arrests, and gunfire incidents decreased slightly from 107 to 105 incidents. In 2024, Boston also had the lowest homicide rate in almost 70 years. As we recognize the hardworking men and women at the Boston Police Department for their dedication to keep our city safe, it is important to discuss the increases in Part 1 crime, especially in the categories of domestic and non-domestic assault, up by 43 and 23 incidents respectively, commercial burglary, up by 17 incidents, and other larceny, which saw the most notable increase by 645 incidents. Discussing these statistics will help our communities understand the scope of crime in their respective neighborhoods, as well as inform successes and shortcomings of different strategies.

Last year, it was reported that the Boston Crime Laboratary was severely lagging behind on the testing of sexual assault kits within a state-mandated testing timeline of 30 days. At a hearing to discuss resources for the Crime Lab last year, the delays were attributed to understaffing and a lack of stable leadership. Since then, the City Council voted to internally reallocate $1 million within the Boston Police Department to support the work of the Boston Police Crime Lab during the FY25 budget cycle, including $700,000 to increase the hiring of lab techs and to fill the director vacancy, and $300,000 to purchase new sexual assault testing equipment with DNA testing capacities, such as Y-Screening. This new hearing will follow up on last year’s discussion and reallocation of funding to see if any progress has been made, and whether the Crime Lab needs additional resources.

“It is important to discuss last year’s crime statistics to help our communities understand the prevalence and types of crimes occurring in their neighborhoods, which can inform our policy decisions, as well as guide our neighbors, families, and our seniors on ways to prevent and report crime,” said Councilor Flynn. “On the Crime Lab, the City Council voted last year to approve an amendment for a $1 million funding reallocation within the Boston Police Department to support personnel and upgraded testing capabilities. It is critical that we work to ensure Boston is in compliance with the state mandated testing timeline of 30 days for sexual assault kits.”