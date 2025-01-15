Tickets Now Available for 2025 Mayor’s Youth Summit

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement (OYEA) announced free tickets are now available for the 2025 Mayor’s Youth Summit (MYS), an annual, citywide celebration of the contributions of young people to Boston’s culture. With support from many local, youth-serving partner organizations and City departments, the 2025 Summit will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the Artists For Humanity EpiCenter, a vibrant arts center for youth, located in South Boston. The Mayor’s Youth Summit, which resumed last year under Mayor Wu’s leadership, builds on her commitment to making Boston a home for everyone and ensuring our city’s youth have the tools to reach their fullest potential.

“Boston’s future is in our young people, and we’re lucky to have their leadership and energy to build a city for everyone. We were so excited to bring back the Mayor’s Youth Summit last year for the first time in decades, and this year we will be expanding it based on high demand,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to another exciting summit held in partnership with local organizations doing great work with our youth.”

The 2024 Summit, which was held by the City for the first time in 20 years and marked 30 years since its inception, brought over 200 youth attendees from around the city. This year, the Summit is expanding to 500 free tickets available for teens ages 14-19 and 100 tickets for adult providers in the youth work space. It will feature free food, speakers, giveaways, and live performances from local youth of Beat the Odds and 617Speaks, among others.

“The Mayor’s Youth Summit is more than just a gathering—it’s a platform to celebrate young people, showcase their talents, and build connections,” said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. “Together, we are shaping a city that reflects the dreams and ambitions of our future leaders.”

“This annual event is a testament to the power and potential of Boston’s young people and I’m thrilled that we are able to expand our capacity this year,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “We invite every young person to join us and enjoy the space, while helping drive the change they want to see in Boston.”

Two awards will be given at the 2025 Summit. The Youth Leader Award will honor two Boston residents between the ages of 14 and 19 years old who demonstrate high levels of leadership among their peers and/or a commitment to civic engagement. The Youth Organization Award will be given to two organizations who demonstrate exceptional dedication to empowering and supporting Boston’s youth.

“We are honored to offer Artists for Humanity as the venue for this important annual event, which celebrates and brings together youth voices and leadership. We hope the space inspires creative collaborations,” said Anna Yu, Artists for Humanity Executive Director. “We are so grateful that the City of Boston continues to invest deeply in youth engagement and youth employment.”

To learn more about and reserve free tickets for the 2025 Mayor’s Youth Summit, please visit boston.gov/youth-summit.