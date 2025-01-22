BHAC Unanimously Approves Application for 7 Louisburg Square

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission unanimously approved as submitted a design review application for 7 Louisburg Square at the commission’s Jan. 16 monthly public hearing, which took place virtually.

The application comprised two components: the relocation of a previously approved mail slot from the side panel to the middle rail of the front door; and the application of Conproco Matrix – a colored, cement-based repair mortar made to match the appearance of the masonry – to the front-door brownstone surround, followed by the application of a stain, according to Alexander Sassaroli of New York-based Steven Harris Architects.

The door surround masonry has only been painted before, said Sassaroli, so over time, it hasn’t been able to breathe, causing the paint to chip.

The proposed application of the stain, coupled with the application of the Matrix mortar, he said, would create uniformity in the color and surface treatment of the surround, including existing patched areas, to match the existing lintels and sills.

Nicholas Armata, BHAC staff, said he has seen the treatment of the existing sills, and added that they look “fine.”

The second item on this application entailed the relocation of a previously approved mail slot rendered in a burnished brass color from the side panel of the front door to its middle rail, said Sassaroli.

The applicant had unsuccessfully attempted to install the mail slot at the side panel, said Sassaroli, but the depth of the hardware precluded its installation at that location.

Commissioner Maurice Finegold, who made the motion to approve the application as approved, called it “one of the simplest and most direct application we’ve had.” He added that he didn’t foresee any issues arising from the work as proposed.

Commissioner Finegold’s motion was unanimously supported by himself and all commissioners in attendance at this time, including Chair Mark Kiefer, Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Edward Fleck, Ralph Jackson, and Sandra Steele.

In another matter, the commission unanimously approved as submitted an application for a two-story, 1874 carriage house at 55-57 Brimmer St. owned by the Park Street School.

The proposed work includes the installation of a rolling hoist beam “on conveyor-belt-like rollers” on the back roofdeck, which would be located behind the height of the guardrail and painted black, said Don Mills, the architect for the project.

(The commission had previously denied without prejudice the proposed installation of a rotating hoist at the same location.)

The approved application also includes the installation of three “discreetly located,” exterior security cameras, as well as the installation of a minimally visible doorbell and access system inside the portico, according to Mills.

Chair Kiefer commended Mills for further scaling back the visibility of the proposed hoist, which had previously been a concern for some commissioners. He also noted that while the commission wouldn’t ordinarily approve an illuminated doorbell, it did in this case because the fixture wouldn’t be visible from a public way.

Commissioner Jackson made the motion to approve the application as submitted, which was unanimously supported by himself and all commissioners in attendance at this time, including Chair Kiefer, Vice Chair Allen and Commissioners Finegold, Fleck, Jackson, Steele, and Annette Given.

Meanwhile, a scheduled review for a violation issued to The Sevens Ale House at 77 Charles St. for the unapproved rebuilding of its existing storefront was removed from the agenda at the applicant’s request.

This violation had previously come before the commission at its Oct. 17 public hearing, also held virtually. The commission voted unanimously at that time to deny without prejudice its ratification and asked the applicant to return with a new design that better reflects the storefront’s original condition.