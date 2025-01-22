Boston Awarded $3.16 million in Federal Funding for Critical Climate Resilience Projects

Special to the Times

City of Boston officials joined Federal and State leaders to announce new funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for key coastal resilience projects including one in East Boston.

These projects, totaling more than $3 million in federal, state, and local investments, will help safeguard waterfront neighborhoods, critical infrastructure, and affordable housing developments from the impacts of climate change. This funding will advance the design and permitting for the Lewis Street and Carlton Wharf area in East Boston and the Moakley Park area of South Boston.

“Boston’s neighborhoods need strong, sustainable protections from the increasing risks of intense storms and flooding,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These projects are clear examples of how Boston is leading the way for safe, prepared communities, and we’re grateful to FEMA for partnering to show what’s possible for a resilient future. Together, we protect residents, safeguard critical infrastructure, and ensure a more sustainable city for generations to come.”

“These funds will make critical improvements to housing, transportation, and infrastructure to better protect our communities from the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful for the strong partnership of Mayor Wu, our Congressional delegation, and FEMA to secure these transformative awards.”

“As we continue to see extreme weather events take place across the country, our administration has been working hard to support our communities in their efforts to shore up infrastructure against the threats of climate change,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These awards will help us do just that, and I’m grateful for the work of MEMA, the MBTA, and our partners at FEMA for supporting our work to make Boston a more resilient, future-ready city.”

In East Boston, the Lewis Street and Carlton Wharf project will elevate sections of the Harborwalk to protect the Blue Line, residential areas, and Maverick Square. FEMA has awarded $1,987,500 through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to advance the design and permitting of this project, which will be matched by $662,500 in City funding. This is the first phase of funding towards this project with a second potential phase of funding for construction.

The MBTA was also awarded a separate Building Resilient Infrastructure & Communities (BRIC) grant of $9.9 million from FEMA to fund the construction of Blue Line Airport tunnel portal protection and resilience improvements. This grant will support the construction and installation of flood doors that will close off the two tunnel portal openings during a flood event. The total project cost is $20.8 million, with $1 million in funding for design from the state’s ResilientMass Implementation Funding and the remainder funded through the MBTA’s Capital Investment Plan. Together, these projects will help protect critical neighborhood and regional infrastructure from coastal flooding.

The Moakley Park project, part of a larger park improvement initiative, focuses on building flood resilience infrastructure to protect affordable housing developments, neighborhood areas, and key transportation systems in South Boston. This effort has been awarded $1,170,000 from FEMA to advance the design and permitting. Similar to the Lewis Street project, this is the first phase of funding towards this project with a second potential phase of funding for construction. Through this initial funding, the City will be refining the design of the project in collaboration with residents and other stakeholders.

“Today, we celebrate more than $50 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and millions from the City and the Commonwealth to build a Boston where the places we love most—our homes, our local businesses, our public parks, and our public transit—are protected from flooding that is becoming more extensive and more frequent due to the climate crisis, as sea levels rise and storms intensify,” said US Senator Edward J. Markey. “I was proud to advocate for the federal funding to invest in coastal resiliency projects across the City of Boston—from Moakley Park to East Boston and Dorchester—to shore up our neighborhoods, community spaces, and critical transportation infrastructure.”

“This event underscores the unwavering commitment of the City of Boston and our entire region to prepare our communities for the pressing challenges of climate change,” said FEMA Region 1 Deputy Regional Administrator Jarrett W. Devine. “It highlights the power of collaboration among federal, state, and local partners, working alongside communities to create innovative solutions that enhance our resilience.”

“Today’s awards are the result of close collaboration across municipal, state, and federal government to safeguard our infrastructure and residents proactively,” said Director of Federal Funds Quentin Palfrey. “Thank you to Region FEMA 1 Administrator Lori Erlich, Deputy Administrator Jarrett Devine, and all of our federal partners for helping us make the necessary investments to ensure our infrastructure is resilient to future challenges.”

“MEMA partners with communities to reduce our state’s vulnerability to weather events through hazard mitigation, which creates safer, more resilient communities, reduces loss of life and property, and reduces the cost of recovery to individuals, cities and towns, and the state,” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director for Recovery and Mitigation Simon van Leeuwen. “The approval of these grant applications is a testament to the sustained, collaborative efforts between the city, FEMA Region 1, and the state and we believe this success sets a strong example and paves the way for other Massachusetts communities to achieve similar success in the application process.”

“As we continue to improve and deliver safe, reliable service, climate resilience is vital to that goal. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is laser-focused on ensuring safety and quality of life for all residents and visitors in Massachusetts. Under their leadership, we in public transportation are doing all we can to safeguard everyone from climate-related impacts. The MBTA is thankful to FEMA, MEMA, and the Healey-Driscoll Administration for all the support and critical role public transportation plays in Boston,” said General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We’re excited to use this grant funding to continue supporting and collaborating with the City of Boston to protect infrastructure in local neighborhoods and within the MBTA system.”

These projects exemplify the City of Boston’s proactive approach to climate resilience under Mayor Wu’s leadership. The establishment of the Office of Climate Resilience last year marked a significant step forward, centralizing efforts to address the City’s adaptation efforts. This new office has already spearheaded initiatives such as the green roof retrofits for bus shelters and the citywide Deployables Day, which demonstrated the deployment of temporary flood protection measures. Additionally, Boston’s first Climate Council was convened to guide the next phase of the Climate Action Plan, ensuring an inclusive and community-driven approach to tackling climate risks.

Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett emphasized the importance of these efforts, noting, “These investments represent the future of urban resilience—projects that not only protect people and infrastructure from increasing climate hazards but also enhance our public spaces and ensure equitable access to our waterfront. We are thrilled to take these next steps with FEMA’s support.”

Chris Osgood, Director of the Office of Climate Resilience, highlighted the collaborative nature of the work: “Climate resilience is a team effort, and these projects show the power of partnerships across local, state, and federal levels. Together, we’re delivering real solutions to address today’s challenges and tomorrow’s risks.”

In addition to these grant awards, the Commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and the City of Boston are pursuing a FEMA BRIC grant for Tenean Beach in Dorchester. The project will focus on raising portions of the park and roadway to reduce chronic flooding risks in an area that regularly floods today. The application is for $11.2 million in FEMA BRIC funding, with $3.7 million in combined contributions from the City and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). If awarded, Tenean Beach will receive $1.8 million for design and permitting funding, with a potential award for construction to follow.

The City of Boston is committed to advancing climate-ready projects that protect residents, create opportunities for economic growth, and strengthen community resilience. These projects are vital components of Boston’s broader climate strategies and Green New Deal.