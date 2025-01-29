Mass. Leaders Launch First EV Catering Truck in North America to Serve Logan Airport

Special to the Times

Cargo Ventures, a developer and property manager of state-of-the-art logistics facilities in key transportation markets, hosted the launch of the first electric catering truck in North America specifically designed for the aviation industry.

The launch is the result of a collaboration between Mallaghan, a leading manufacturer of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for the aviation industry and International Motors, LLC (International), a global leader in the commercial transportation industry. The electric vehicle (EV) will be operated by DO & CO, an international catering business and will support Delta Air Lines’ Onboard Dining services, operating out of Cargo Venture’s Logan Cargo Park on McClellan Highway in East Boston.

The launch featured remarks from: Governor Maura Healey; Massport CEO Rich Davey; Ash Dhokte, VP Onboard Services, Delta Air Lines; Ronan Mallaghan, CEO, Mallaghan; and Debbie Shust, VP, Customer Insights and Experience, International. Additional guests included State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Representative Adrian Madaro, and Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata.

“We made a significant investment in our property specifically to support electrification of industrial vehicles,” said Jake Citrin, CEO of Cargo Ventures. “We’re thrilled to have partners, from Massport to DO&CO and of course Mallaghan and International, who are committed to increasing sustainability in airport and airline support services. We couldn’t be prouder that this first-of-its-kind EV will be based on our property.”

“We’re proud to host the first EV catering truck in North America here in Massachusetts and continue our leadership in building a clean energy economy,” said Governor Healey. “This will also deliver immediate benefits for our residents, including cleaner air across East Boston. We congratulate Delta and Cargo Ventures on this major accomplishment.”

“Massport is excited to welcome the first EV catering truck at Boston Logan, marking another step forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship and aligning with our overarching Net Zero goals,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “We are grateful for the partnerships that made this possible and look forward to seeing more of these innovative EVs in the future.”

The collaboration between Mallaghan and International has been a years-long effort in which each partner contributed its deep expertise resulting in this vehicle, which will serve as a model for continued production.

Combining technical expertise with a deep understanding of customer requirements, Mallaghan designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of specialist products, including hi-lifts, aircraft maintenance, stairs, and deicers, tailored to the needs of our international partners. Headquartered in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, and with a manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, Mallaghan employs a team of more than 400 people.

Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, shared: “At Mallaghan, our goal is to continuously push the boundaries of innovation, providing our customers with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact. As the industry evolves, we remain dedicated to meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly equipment and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to deliver market-leading products.”

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus® school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com. “At International, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Debbie Shust, VP, Customer Insights and Experience. “We are committed to delivering solutions that help our customers achieve their goals, both operationally and environmentally. This electric catering truck is a perfect example of that commitment. Our shared vision led us to collaborate with Mallaghan to develop and deploy a zero emissions solution that not only meets their operational needs but also continues to accelerate the impact of sustainability. We are proud to have been a part of this project and look forward to working on many more together.”