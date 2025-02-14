Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Make a resolution to get more involved in your neighborhood in 2025! The Beacon Hill Civic Association is looking for neighbors who would like to get involved as committee members and volunteers.

We have many committees including Traffic & Parking, Architecture, Trees, Zoning & Licensing, Streets & Sidewalks, and Parks & Public Spaces that are always looking for new people to join. The only requirement is that you be a BHCA member. Contact Patricia Tully at [email protected] if you’d like to learn more!

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, February 17th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Streets & Sidewalks – Tuesday, March 4th, via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, March 5th, via Zoom (TBC)

Upcoming Events

Meet & Greet – Monday, March 3rd, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, March 7th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

NEW DATE – Let the Children Sing – Sunday, March 9th, 3-4:30pm, Museum of African American History – purchase tickets at bhcivic.org.

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength and credibility to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!