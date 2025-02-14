Boston Police Seeking Two Suspects in Connection with Assault in Neighborhood

By Times staff

Boston Police are still seeking two suspects in connection with an assault last Friday night around Charles and West Cedar streets.

According to published reports, officers responded just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 to the area of 150 Charles St., and spoke with the victim, who said the two male suspects had just fled up West Cedar Street.

The victim, Brenna Martinez, later told NBC10 Boston she had just left JP Licks on Charles Street with ice cream and was walking through the alley when she heard someone behind her.

Martinez turned to see the suspects, described as two white men in their 20s – one with a skinny build, wearing all black, and the other donning a gray beanie.

When one of the suspects grabbed Martinez, she screamed. The men, who Martinez believes were would-be robbers, then slipped on the ice before fleeing towards West Cedar Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police, or to make an anonymous tip via the CrimeStoppers line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).