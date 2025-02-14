News in Brief

AFT Support Group meets first Friday of the month

Adoptive Families Together (AFT) Support Group meets on the first Friday of the month starting at 6;30 pm. This free event id a Parent-led adoption support group for parents who are about to, or have, adopted.

Adults with connection to adoption are also welcome. Free child care is available. Contact [email protected] or [email protected]. if you want to find out more information. The group meets on the first Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30pm, at 3313 Washington St. Jamaica Plain.

USS Constitution Open for Presidents’ Day, to Fire 21-Gun Salute

USS Constitution will be open for public visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a 21-gun salute aboard USS Constitution at approximately 12 p.m. to commemorate the holiday.

President George Washington, whose birthday the holiday celebrates, named the ship after the document that defines our nation.

Guided tours will be available every half hour, with the final tour of the day beginning at 3:30 p.m. Active-duty Sailors, knowledgeable about the ship’s 227-year history, will lead guests across its three main decks.

USS Constitution is normally open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All guests 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

MCAC announces the launch of newly designed website

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee (MCAC), a legislatively created oversight committee which serves as the voice of the thirty-five communities impacted by Massachusetts Port Authority operations, is pleased to announce that our new website is live. The site can be found at www.massportcac.org.

The website contains all the minutes from our committee and sub-committee (Aviation Operations, Environment & Health, Finance) meetings as well as resources for community members to learn about aviation and maritime impacts. Links can also be found to report noise complaints and understand runway usage at Logan Airport.

For more information on MCAC projects, please contact Executive Director Aaron Toffler at [email protected].