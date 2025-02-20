Flynn Files Hearing Order to Discuss all Road Users to be Licensed, Registered, and Insured 

Special to the Times

At last week’s City Council meeting, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn filed an order for a hearing to discuss requiring all micro-mobility devices and road users to be licensed, registered, and insured. Last week, the city administration proposed an ordinance that would require third party delivery providers such as DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub to obtain a permit to operate within the city, and have liability insurance coverage for all drivers using their platform. While having 3rd party delivery operators obtain a permit and insurance for their workers is a start – and there is a need for more enforcement to deter bad behavior – Councilor Flynn believes there should be consistency in having all road users licensed, registered, and insured to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules.

Last February in 2024, Councilor Flynn filed a hearing order to discuss community process with the Boston Transportation Department. At that time, he advocated that instead of not engaging with neighborhoods on street redesigns with a top down approach- we should also listen to neighbors and address the increase of mopeds and other devices from third party delivery drivers.

Residents across Boston have reported speeding along our streets and sidewalks, frequent running of stop signs and red lights, going the wrong way on one-way streets, and navigating between vehicles at traffic lights by mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes, electric bikes, bikes, and other micro-mobility devices. Residents have consistently shared serious concerns about how these devices don’t have a license, registration or liability insurance in the event of a crash, and that they pose a danger to pedestrian safety. This new dynamic impacts road safety and can put all road users in harm’s way

Moreover, a grant of $775,855.00 was introduced at the City Council last week to electrify and replace BlueBikes Stations. Councilor Flynn remains concerned that city-sponsored electric BlueBikes may present similar public safety issues as the current dynamic with third-party delivery operators, due to the speed of electric bikes and potential for users who do not follow the rules of the road.

“In the final analysis, the development of new devices on the road in recent years has created a less safe environment when all road users are not following basic traffic laws. Whether it’s cars, mopeds, scooters, dirtbikes, electric bikes, or bikes- everyone using city roads needs to abide by the rules of the road,” said Councilor Flynn. “Everyone should have a license, registration, and liability insurance in the event of an accident and injury. It can no longer be the Wild West on the streets of Boston.”