News in Brief

Dine Out Boston winter starts Feb. 23

The 25th winter edition of Dine Out Boston will take place from February 23 to March 15, the first time the Greater Boston signature culinary program will run for three full weeks.

Presented by Meet Boston and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, this culinary program gives diners the opportunity to take-in over 175 participating restaurants.

Dine Out Boston features special priced menus across greater Boston offering something for everyone across 23 neighborhoods.

Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner with many offering takeout and delivery options as well.

Lunch menu $23, $27, $32 or $36. Dinner menu $36, or $55.

Fourth Grade students from the Eliot K-8 Innovative School in the North End along with other schools participated in a Geometric as Public Art: Telling a Story Program held at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway.

The program is an innovative curriculum inspired by the design and geometry features of the park that tells the story of the immigrant experience to unite and connect people, welcoming all coming together on common ground.

The Park was initially developed by teachers from the Eliot K-8 Innovative.

AFT Support Group meets first Friday of the month

Adoptive Families Together (AFT) Support Group meets on the first Friday of the month starting at 6;30 pm. This free event id a Parent-led adoption support group for parents who are about to, or have, adopted.

Adults with connection to adoption are also welcome. Free child care is available. Contact [email protected] or [email protected]. if you want to find out more information. The group meets on the first Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30pm, at 3313 Washington St. Jamaica Plain.