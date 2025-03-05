Beacon Hill Village and Cindy Sullivan Fitness team up to offer Annual “Spring into Aging” Free Fitness Week

Special to the Times

Spring is almost here, and so is Fitness Week for our active agers! Each year, Beacon Hill Village (BHV) and Cindy Sullivan of Cindy Sullivan Fitness partner to offer a full week of free fitness classes in March for Boston’s older adults. This year marks the 9th time this program is being offered to adults aged 50 and over in Boston. Three of the classes will be virtual and two will be offered in person. The dates for this year’s fitness week are March 17-21, 2025.

Spring is a great time to jump into or strengthen your fitness routine. Exercise is a cornerstone of healthy aging, and fitting physical activity into one’s day can improve life in many ways. Regular exercise can improve strength and balance, boost mood and improve memory, and help manage or lessen the impact of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis.

“Running our Spring into Aging Fitness Week program for the ninth year fills me with immense excitement and pride,” said Cindy Sullivan, Certified In-Home Personal Trainer and Midlife/Senior Fitness Specialist. “It’s not just about the years we’ve been at it, but the countless lives we’ve positively impacted. This program is about fostering community, promoting vitality, and celebrating the incredible resilience of our senior participants!”

This year’s class lineup includes:

Monday, 3/17, 9:30 AM – stretch and flow (Zoom): This NO FLOOR stretch class is designed to increase flexibility and range of movement to improve activities of daily living. There is a combo of dynamic or flow stretching, with static stretching throughout class. At the end we will add deep breathing and final relaxation exercises to promote stress reduction and relaxation. Suitable for all fitness levels.

Tuesday, 3/18, 10:30 AM – Better Balance (In Person at Beacon House): Exercises and tips on the importance of staying strong and preventing falls. Balance is the cooperation between the brain, nervous system, muscle and bones, and the class will focus on improving that connection. Suitable for all fitness levels.

Wednesday, 3/19, 10:30 AM – Total Body Workout (Zoom): Join us for our traditional weekly workout for Active Agers. This class combines a little bit of everything including low impact cardio, strength training, balance and flexibility to target the entire body. Hand weights (or alternative), a chair and 10 minutes of mat work will be included. Can be modified for many levels.

Thursday, 3/20, 10:30 AM – Strength & Conditioning (Zoom): Learn the most important exercises to stay strong and independent. We will incorporate light hand weights (or alternatives such as canned goods), resistance bands (or towels), and body weight exercises into this fun class! Help to improve overall strength and balance and increase bone density. Can be modified for many levels.

Friday, 3/21, 10:30 AM – Functional Fitness Over 50 (In Person at the Community Room at The Hub on Causeway): This workout will improve your “activities of daily living” – functional exercises that support four fitness goals for older adults: endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. Can be modified for many fitness levels.

For this special week only, the class fee will be waived for all participants. Advance registration is required for all classes.

To register for one or any number of “Spring into Aging” classes and discover new and fun ways to incorporate physical activity into your day, call the BHV office at 617-723-9713 or visit the website at www.beaconhillvillage.org/events. For questions on class descriptions or more event details email [email protected]. Don’t delay, classes are filling up fast.

Beacon Hill Village has been redefining aging in downtown Boston for two decades. We are a member-driven organization for Boston residents age 50 and over which provides programs and services so that members can lead vibrant, active, and healthy lives, while living in the homes and neighborhoods they love.