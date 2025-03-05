Downtown Boston Stakeholders and Public Officials Commit to Joint Public Safety Efforts

Special to the Times

Last Thursday, Feb. 27, the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association (DBNA) hosted a public safety summit to address ongoing challenges facing the Downtown Boston neighborhood. While Boston has achieved record low levels of homicide and violent crime, congregate drug-use; petty crime, including retail theft; and homelessness continue to impact the quality of life, experience, and perception of safety among those who live, work, visit, and do business in Downtown Boston.

“Downtown Boston is an economic and cultural engine for our entire region, home to major employers, small businesses, and a growing population of Boston families, and its safety is a top priority for me, the Boston Police Department, and our entire City team,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “I thank the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association for bringing together so many members of our community, as well as the Downtown Business Alliance, residents, business leaders, and partners in government, to align on strategies to ensure that the millions of people who live, work, and visit Downtown Boston can fully experience the beautiful, vibrant neighborhood we all love.”

Leading up to the Downtown summit, the Wu Administration submitted a memo to the Boston City Council, outlining updated strategies to end congregate drug use and address quality of life issues in Boston neighborhoods, including Downtown Boston. Many Administration officials charged with implementing strategies from the Boston Police Department, the Coordinated Response Team, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and the Boston Public Health Commission joined Mayor Wu at the meeting to discuss their responsibilities and to seek feedback from neighbors.

The Thursday evening public safety summit was a closed-door event that included participation from 45 organizations and agencies and was attended by 92 city and state government officials, law enforcement leaders, and Downtown stakeholders, including civic organizations, shelters and churches, businesses and trade groups, and institutional partners. Mayor Michelle Wu, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, and DBNA Co-founder Rishi Shukla facilitated a candid discussion focused on actionable and measurable outcomes and solutions.

“We cannot continue to allow violent crime, open drug dealing or drug use to negatively impact the public safety, public health, and quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors to Boston,” Councilor Flynn said in the press release. “It is critical that we work together to ensure that those individuals with substance use disorders get treatment, and those who are preying on vulnerable people or committing acts of violence are arrested and, if warranted, receive a state sentence.”

“Thank you to the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association for organizing such a thoughtful and productive meeting with several stakeholders, including Mayor Wu, District Attorney Hayden, Boston Police Department leaders, many of my fellow elected officials, and key civic, social service, and business leaders,” added Rep. Michlewitz. “Collaboration is the only way we can continue to stay ahead of Downtown Boston’s evolution, particularly around public safety. I look forward to using this as a springboard to more productive conversations and ideas on how we can better serve a community we care so deeply about. My office is fully engaged and will always be available as a resource going forward.”

“The Boston Police Department is grateful to partner with residents, businesses, our fellow City services, social service agencies and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to enact collective, proactive strategies to enhance public safety and to address crime and fear of crime in our Downtown neighborhoods,” said Captain Richard Driscoll, District A-1, Boston Police Department.

“I have great confidence that Boston’s successful formula for addressing public safety issues – clear communication between partners, solid strategies and hard work – will produce positive results in the Downtown Crossing / Boston Common area,” said District Attorney Hayden. “This meeting was an excellent initial step for coordinating the right balance of law enforcement, treatment and support that will shape our approach moving forward.”

Summit participants unanimously agreed on the need for urgent action to bring about change.

“The summit brought together key stakeholders to align priorities, mobilize resources, and commit to real solutions for immediate and lasting public safety impact. It’s time for all of us to double down and get to work to ensure that Downtown Boston is safe and welcoming for all,” Rishi Shukla said in the press release.

A comprehensive list of next steps and action items, including the launch of special task forces, will be announced later this week, according to DBNA.

For additional information, contact the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association at [email protected].