MBTA Gears Up for South Boston’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration

The MBTA is preparing for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities in South Boston on Sunday, March 16, 2025. With nearly a million people expected to attend the parade, the MBTA is implementing several measures to accommodate the increased ridership and to remind the riding public what everyone can do to help maintain a safe and family-friendly environment. Riders are encouraged to check out the MBTA’s St. Patrick’s Day Guide for information on taking the T to the parade, how to pay fares, and more at mbta.com/StPatricksDay.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We encourage everyone to celebrate the holiday responsibly and remain vigilant—if you see something, say something. We want everyone to enjoy the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities while being mindful of fellow travelers and lending a helping hand to those needing directions or assistance.”

“The MBTA takes great pride as we continue to improve daily service and increase service options every year so everyone can enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and all the festivities,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Public transit services are essential, allowing everyone alternative ways to safely travel and celebrate. I thank our dedicated employees who ensure that our riders get to their destinations every day. Leave the driving to us and use caution when traversing the system as we all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day together.”

Additional Service and

Bus Route Detours

To manage anticipated peak ridership and minimize platform congestion, the MBTA will strategically position additional personnel throughout the system to manage crowding, assist with passenger flow, and ensure a safe environment. The MBTA encourages all riders to be mindful while using escalators and navigating stairs during periods of heavy foot traffic. Service information is available at mbta.com/StPatricksDay.

Shuttle Bus: The MBTA will provide free shuttle bus service from South Station to South Boston between 9:30 AM and 5 PM on the day of the parade.

Red Line: The Red Line will operate rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM. Trains may bypass Broadway during certain times due to heavy crowds.

Bus Detours: Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47 will be detoured around the parade area. Buses will not stop at Broadway beginning at 9:45 AM or Andrew beginning at 10:15 AM.

Commuter Rail: Commuter Rail trains will run with additional cars to accommodate parade attendees. Additional customer service and management staff will be available at South Station to answer any questions and assist customers. More information about Commuter Rail service on the day of the parade will be available soon on mbta.com/StPatricksDay.

$10 Weekend Passes are valid for unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines in all zones on Saturday and Sunday. Riders are encouraged to buy them in advance with the mTicket app.

“Our MBTA has seen so many improvements over the past year. Let’s all enjoy the service, and the City, by celebrating responsibly and discouraging behavior that could damage our property or disrupt the transit system,” said Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan. “By working together and respecting our shared public spaces, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all.”

“For the St. Patrick’s Day parade, our top priority at Keolis is to get passengers to and from the festivities safely and reliably,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and General Manager of Keolis Commuter Services. “We expect high ridership and encourage our riders to plan ahead and expect longer boarding lines, especially at South Station. I’d like to thank our crews for their hard work and dedication to delivering for our passengers on March 16 and every day.”

Enhanced Security Measures & Safety Tips for Riders

The MBTA Transit Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Kenneth Green, will significantly increase uniformed officer presence throughout the system to deter crime and to respond swiftly to any incidents.

“We will be working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure a secure environment for everyone who uses our public transit system,” said Chief Green. “We want everyone to remember, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, and it’s essential to prioritize safety and responsible behavior.”

The MBTA urges riders to celebrate responsibly, leave their vehicles at home, take public transportation to festivities, and follow these safety tips:

Alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA.

Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas. If wearing a backpack, remove it and hold it at your side or set it between your feet. Leave large items like coolers at home.

Let riders off the trains before you board.

Travel on the T without bikes. Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the MBTA at any time the day of the parade.

Report any suspicious activity or individuals in distress to the nearest police officer, call the Transit Police at 617-222-1212, or dial 911.

Download the MBTA See Say App to quickly and discreetly report suspicious activity to Transit Police. Using this app, riders can send Transit Police pictures, text messages, and locations of suspicious activity.

Follow the instructions of MBTA Transit Police officers and staff who are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

Take care of yourself and others. Seek medical attention when necessary.

The MBTA is stressing the importance of celebrating responsibly on public transit. Vandalism and disorderly conduct can create safety hazards, delays, and additional cleaning costs, which can divert valuable resources away from essential maintenance services and improvements that benefit all riders.

For more information, visit mbta.com/StPatricksDay or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.