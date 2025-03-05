Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum continues Women’s History Month programming

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. will offer International Women’s Day Tours on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate International Women’s Day by discovering the fascinating women of 55 Mount Vernon St., including the Nichols Sisters, domestic staff, and local artists.

Tours are by donation, and reservation are required.

Additionally, the museum will offer ‘Honest, Neat, and Capable: Staff Stories from 55 Mt Vernon St.’ on Wednesday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Examine the Nichols House from the domestic staff’s perspective. On this tour, we’ll share specific biographies of employees, fitting their time in service into their broader life story. Guests will also explore a few areas of the building not usually on view.

Admission is $15 each for Nichols House Museum member, and $20 each general admission.

The museum will also offer ‘Meeting Marian: A Life in Service, Served Well’ on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Grogan & Company, 20 Charles St.

Marian Clarke Nichols waged a lifelong battle against government corruption. Toni Armstrong, the Nichols House Museum’s 2024 Linsdell Fellow, will share her research on Marian, including Marian’s efforts to reform local government, her commitments to the Beacon Hill neighborhood, and her lifelong interest in art and education.

Admission is free, but registration is required for this event.

For more information and to register for programming, visit nicholshousemuseum.org

The West End Museum to sponsor upcoming events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, presents Historical Postcards with Kathy Alpert on Wednesday, March 5 , at 6 p.m.

In this fascinating talk with postcard expert and collector Kathy Alpert, he delves into the history and significance of postcards as both art and historical artifacts. With a collection of nearly 50,000 postcards, primarily from the early 20th century, Kathy will showcase highlights from her impressive archive and discuss what makes these small treasures so valuable to our understanding of the past. Guests will also have the opportunity to browse and explore The West End Museum’s collection of historic Boston and West End postcards, offering a local perspective on this rich visual tradition.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historical-postcards-with-kathy-alpert-tickets for more information and tickets.

The museum will offer ‘Concrete in Boston: Revolution and Evolution’ on Tuesday, March 11, at 6 p.m.

The age of reinforced concrete began at Harvard’s Soldiers Field in 1903. It immediately became indispensable worldwide as a construction material. The Boston area abounds with examples of how the use of reinforced concrete evolved. Thanks to its durability many notable examples are still around, for better or for worse.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concrete-in-boston-revolution-and-evolution-tickets for more information and tickets.

The museum will offer West End Women: A Walk Through History, with an In-person walking tour on Wednesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m.; and a virtual ‘tour’ and lecture on Thursday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

Join the museum on a tour in honor of Women’s History Month. Trace the footsteps of women who lived and worked in the West End – featuring Susan Paul, Eliza Ann Gardner, Nancy Gardner Prince, Fanny Goldstein, Elizabeth Peabody, Maria Stewart, Annie Londonderry, Kittie Knox, Sarah Josepha Buell Hale, Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Bashka Paeff, Harriet Hayden, and more.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-women-a-walk-through-history-virtual-tickets for more information and tickets.

Also, Conversations With… Alexander Ludwig, Ph.D., takes place on Thursday, March 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum.

At this time, Beacon Hill Village and The West End Museum will welcome Berklee College of Music Professor Alexander Ludwig, Ph.D., to present on the history of film music. Ludwig teaches topics in music history, ranging from Mahler and Schoenberg in fin-de-siècle Vienna to the Beatles in countercultural America. His main focus is the history of film music, which is also the topic of his book, ‘Hearing Death at the Movies: Film Music and the Long History of the Dies Irae.’

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-with-alexander-ludwig-phd-tickets for more information and tickets.

‘Let the Children Sing’ rescheduled for Sunday, March 9

The multi-faceted program honoring William Cooper Nell, pioneering African American abolitionist, journalist, and civil rights advocate, has been rescheduled for March 9 at 3 p.m. at the African Meeting House on Beacon Hill’s Joy Street.

Presented by the Beacon Hill Civic Association and The Museum of African American History, the program features cello students from CityStrings United and vocalists from the Eastern Mass Youth Ensemble, as well as the talents of storyteller and educator Regie Gibson. For more information, contact the BHCA. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children on Eventbrite or crescendoproductions.com

WECA to meet March 13 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Amy Lowell Apartments, 65 Martha Road.

The planned meeting guests will be a team from Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), who will present their current planning for the Hurley-Lindemann Redevelopment as they prepare to issue a new Request for Proposals for the site.

All West End residents are welcome, and masks are encouraged.

Prescott House upcoming event and tours

The William Hickling Prescott House at 55 Beacon St. is hosting a public event, ‘Bundle Up! 100 Years of Outerwear,’ on Friday March 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This hour will be filled with costume collection highlights that would be used to keep warm from the 1820s through the 1920s from the costume collection at the Prescott House.

Tickets range from $8-$18, and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bundle-up-tickets-1253355172059

Also, the Prescott House will be offering First Friday Tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month starting in March. Tickets can be purchased on site, and no reservations are needed.

Visit https://nscdama.org/properties/william-hickling-prescott-house/ for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).