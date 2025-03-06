Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

New Public Safety Camera Installed on Codman Island, Funded by BHCA Grant

A new police camera has been installed on Codman Island at the intersection of Beacon and Charles Streets, providing the Boston Police Department (BPD) with enhanced public safety monitoring of Charles Street and its surrounding area. This long-awaited addition was made possible by a $5,000 grant from the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) Community Fund, awarded to the Beacon Hill Business Association (BHBA).

The initiative to improve neighborhood security began in 2022 in response to an increase in breaking and entering incidents on Charles Street. Recognizing the need for additional public safety measures, members of the BHBA and BHCA collaborated to advocate for this and other security cameras. The effort was led by Ali Ringenburg, BHCA Board Member, Joint Charles Street Committee Co-Chair, and Charles Street business owner; Tim Cook, BHCA Board Member and Public Safety Committee Chair; and Diana Coldren, Joint Charles Street Committee Co-Chair.

Established in 2019, the Beacon Hill Community Fund provides annual grants to non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and civic groups dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street, and surrounding neighborhoods. Managed by the BHCA, the fund awarded this grant to the BHBA in 2024 to finance the installation of the Codman Island camera, marking a critical step in ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety in the community.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Boston Police Department, particularly Captain Martin, Captain Driscoll, Sergeant Crossen, and the officers of District A-1, for their continued dedication to keeping Beacon Hill a safe place for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Upcoming Meetings

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, March 4th, via Zoom

Upcoming Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, March 7th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street. Invited Guests – Ashley Armand (MBTA Deputy Director of Community Engagement) and Ophenir Bazile (MBTA Community Liaison)

Let the Children Sing – Sunday, March 9th, 3-4:30pm, Museum of African American History – purchase tickets at bhcivic.org.

