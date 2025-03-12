Notice of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public ZOOM hearing on March 20, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 976 3301 0043. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Design Review Hearing

APP # 25.0688 BH 101 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Linda Kane

Proposed Work: Change all the dark forest green windows to Benjamin Moore high gloss historic black-HC 190.

APP # 25.0536 BH 35 Beacon Street

Applicant: Mike Fay; Street and Company

Proposed Work: New intercom.

APP # 25.0672 BH 94 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Mark Van Brocklin; Embarc Design

Proposed Work: New roof deck, paint new windows Off White (OC-23).

APP # 25.0674 BH 22 Beacon Street

Applicant: Zeyad ElSherif; 22 Beacon Coffee LLC

Proposed Work: New blade and band sign, new awning, new door pulls.

II. Advisory Review

APP #: 25.0677 BH 155-159 Charles Street

Applicant: Alex Zee; Rode Architects

Proposed Work: Construct new six story mixed-use building.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval. If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 25.0647 BH 78 Charles Street: Repair and repaint the existing sign using same lettering and design and rehang the same sign. Paint: Ben. Moore HC-190 semi gloss black and Ben Moore OC-151 semi gloss white.

APP # 25.0675 BH 51 Chestnut Street: Repoint chimney mortar to match existing, Replace damaged trim in kind as needed, repaint to match existing color and finish. Install new copper gutter and downspout to match existing.

APP # 25.0651 BH 68 Chestnut Street: Restore three first floor, rear bay French door sets and three total four lite transoms from the existing bay. Strip all paint from the exterior & interior. Remove glazing from all glass openings. All original wood that is in restorable condition we would epoxy & sand. New mahogany sash parts will be fabricated as needed with the same profile that exists currently. All cracked or stained glass would be replaced with period correct early 1900’s glass in each glass opening. Reglaze all exterior glass openings. Paint the exterior in kind to the existing color. New mahogany painted boards as needed for the exterior bay frame: 7/8” x 4 1/2” x heights. New unlacquered brass hinges on each French door set. No work to the existing copper roof to be done.

APP # 25.0656 BH 5 Louisburg Square: Installation of FDC sign, FDC, 2” drain, and strobe at front facade.

APP # 25.0626 BH 10 Louisburg Square: Replace six non-historic, 8 over 8, sash sets at the rear elevation top shed dormer at 10 Louisburg Square. Replace with new 8 over 8, mahogany, mortise & tenon, true divided lite, double hung sash sets with a 13/16” interior mahogany profi le width, using clear glass. Glazed at exterior & painted in kind to existing color. No exterior boards, wood sills, slate or gutters will be touched.

APP # 25.0640 BH 85 Mount Vernon Street: Repoint foundation wall at driveway courtyard. Mortar to match existing. Replace bricks as needed using matching bricks.

APP # 25.0601 BH 1 Strong Place: At front facade, replace six, non-historic, 6 over 6, wood, true divided lights, double hung, no low-e glass in kind.

IV. Ratification Of February 20, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment: 8 p.m.